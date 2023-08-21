Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners named American League Player of the Week; Eddie Rosario of the Atlanta Braves named National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet

Julio Rodríguez, 2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year named AL Player of the Week, Eddie Rosario named NL Player of the Week - Image Credit: MLB

The following article was published on MLB.com on Monday August 21st — Outfielder Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners has been selected the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and Atlanta Braves outfielder **Eddie Rosario has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.

The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Rodríguez earned his third career selection after previously winning the award earlier this year on May 30th and on July 5th last season. He joins Logan Gilbert (July 10th) as the only Mariners players to take home Seattle’s three weekly honors this season. Rosario earned his second career honor with the other award coming on August 14, 2017 as a member of the Minnesota Twins and is the sixth different Braves player to win the award this season. He joins his teammates Sean Murphy (May 8th), Michael Harris II (June 20th), Ronald Acuña Jr. (July 3rd), Austin Riley (July 24th) and Matt Olson (August 14th) as the Braves winners this season. It is the first time in Atlanta history that six different players have won the award in a single season, tying a Major League record. Atlanta’s six awards on the season are also a franchise record, and only eight teams have ever had more in a single season (all with seven awards; last by the Cardinals in 2022).

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners (@jrodshow44)

The 22-year-old hit .568 (21-for-37) with two home runs, 12 RBI, four doubles, two walks, seven runs, six stolen bases, a .579 on-base percentage, an .838 slugging percentage and a 1.417 OPS in seven games last week.

The Dominican Republic native led the AL in batting average, RBI, hits (21), total bases (31), and stolen bases; was tied for first in extra-base hits (6); ranked second in OPS; tied for second in doubles; ranked fourth in slugging; and tied for fourth in runs.

The two-time All-Star collected a Major League record 17 hits over four games from Wednesday through Saturday, surpassing Milt Stock’s 16 hits in four games from June 30-July 3, 1925. Rodríguez’s stretch included a five-hit game on Thursday at Kansas City in which the second-year outfielder tied his career-high with five RBI. Rodríguez became the second player in Major League history with four-or-more hits in four consecutive games, joining Stock’s aforementioned stretch in 1925.

The 2022 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year also drove home four RBI on Monday at Kansas City and finished the four-game series with 11 RBI, tied for the second-most all-time by a Mariners player in a four-game series.

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves (@e_rosario20)

The 31-year-old hit .524 (11-for-21) with three home runs, 10 RBI, two doubles, three walks, six runs, a .583 on-base percentage, a 1.048 slugging percentage and a 1.631 OPS in six games last week.

The Puerto Rico native led the NL in batting average, slugging and OPS; tied for first in OBP; ranked second in RBI and total bases (22); ranked tied for third in extra-base hits (5); and tied for fifth in home runs.

The 2021 NLCS MVP collected three multi-hit games, including four hits with a double, a home run and four RBI on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants as his two-run go-ahead homer in the eighth inning helped the Braves to a 6-5 win in Atlanta.

Rosario had three hits and four RBI on Monday against the New York Yankees, scoring three runs in the Braves’ 11-3 win, and had hits in five of his six games, reaching safely in every contest.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (.419, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 10 R, 3 SB, .774 SLG) of the Kansas City Royals; rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson (.462, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 R, .885 SLG, .500 OBP) of the Baltimore Orioles; Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve (.435, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 SB), who recorded his 2000th career hit on Saturday; infielder Rafael Devers (.435, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 5 BB, 8 R, .870 SLG, .536 OBP) of the Boston Red Sox; Rodríguez’s outfield teammate Teoscar Hernández (.444, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 5 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, .741 SLG) of the Mariners; outfielder Josh Lowe (.381, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 4 R, .714 SLG) and designated hitter Harold Ramírez (.524, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 6 R, .714 SLG, .545 OBP) of the Tampa Bay Rays; and first baseman Spencer Torkelson (.333, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 4 BB, 6 R, 1 SB, 1.000 SLG) of the Detroit Tigers.

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included first baseman Christian Walker (.385, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 1 2B, 6 BB, 8 R, .885 SLG, .500 OBP) of the Arizona Diamondbacks; outfielder/infielder Mookie Betts (.500, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 1 BB, 7 R, .909 SLG, .522 OBP) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 9 SO) of the Milwaukee Brewers; third baseman Jake Burger (.435, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 4 R, .609 SLG) of the Miami Marlins; outfielder Jake Cave (.438, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 5 R, 1.125 SLG) of the Philadelphia Phillies; outfielder Stone Garrett (.391, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R, .826 SLG) of the Washington Nationals; outfielders Brandon Nimmo (.393, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 6 R, .750 SLG) and DJ Stewart (.353, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 5 R, 1.059 SLG) of the New York Mets; and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (.360, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 8 R, .640 SLG) of the Colorado Rockies.

