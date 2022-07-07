Julio Rodríguez on course for Rookie of the Year – Tras Novato del Año va Julio Rodríguez

“Freedom is respecting the Laws and paying everything on time”… Raúl Leoni.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: We had agreed that coach Guillermo Martínez was expelled before starting a game, when the lineups were handed out. How about the story of a player who didn’t spend a single at-bat in the Major Leagues, but was kicked out of a game?!

The Answer…: His name was Bill Sherman. At the end of the 1951 season, the Brooklyn Dodgers called him up, and he spent the last month sitting on the bench. On September 27, the Dodgers were involved in a collective fight for which umpire Frank Dascoli ejected several of them, including Sherman, who thus ended his career with zero appearances, one ejection. Sherman was also a star basketball player with the Boston team from 1950-1961.

Youth power.- The Mariners’ outfielder, Julio Rodríguez, is a tremendous candidate for Rookie of the Year. Going into this week, he showed one of his reasons, because he hit a 429-foot drive in his team’s win over the Padres.

Fifteenth home run of the year for him, and he has 20 stolen bases. As he has achieved that combination in only 81 games, it is an all-time record.

The perfect Japanese.- Thousands of viewers of Japanese baseball had never seen a perfect game, because no one pitched it in 28 seasons, since May 18, 1994. But Roki Sasaki, 20, a right-hander for the Chiba Lotte Marines, put a no-hitter in orbit to Japanese baseball, going through the nine innings against the Orix Buffaloes, with 105 pitches. Nobody got on base, aboard his 102 mph fastball, for a 6-0 victory.

The Dodgers, the Giants, the Yankees, the Red Sox and the Mariners make efforts to achieve some negotiation that will put Sasaki on the roster.

It’s clear.- Yesterday I met with seven of my enemies, and I asked them if they were going to buy my book, the one about “75 Years in Journalism”. The answer…:

“How do you want us to buy that, if we are your enemies?”

I hope that my friends do acquire it… I mean, right?!…

———————————Español————————————

Tras Novato del Año va Julio Rodríguez

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Habíamos quedado en que al coach Guillermo Martínez, lo expulsaron antes de comenzar un juego, cuando entregaban las alineaciones. ¡¿Qué tal la historia de un pelotero que no consumió ni un turno en Grandes Ligas, pero fue expulsado de un juego?!.

La Respuesta…: Se llamó Bill Sherman. Al final de la campaña de 1951, los Dodgers de Brooklyn lo subieron y pasó el último mes sentado en el banco. El 27 de septiembre, los Dodgers se vieron involucrados en una pelea colectiva por lo que el umpire, Frank Dáscoli, expulsó a varios de ellos, incluso Sherman, quien así terminó su carrera con cero apariciones, una expulsión. Sherman también fue jugador estelar de basquetbol con el equipo de Boston, 1950-1961.

Poder juvenil.- El outfielder dominicano de los Marineros, Julio Rodríguez, es tremendo candidato a Novato del Año. Al comenzar esta semana, demostró uno de sus motivos, porque disparó un batazo de 429 pies, en triunfo de su equipo sobre los Padres.

Décimo quinto jonrón del año por él, y tiene 20 bases robadas. Como ha logrado esa combinación solo en 81 juegos, es un record de todos los tiempos.

El japonés perfecto.- Millares de espectadores del beisbol japonés nunca habían visto un juego perfecto, porque nadie lo lanzó en 28 temporadas, desde el 18 de mayo de 1994. Pero Roki Sasaki, de 20 años, derecho de los Chiba Lotte Marines, puso en órbita al beisbol nipón, al recorrer los nueve innings frente a los Orix Buffaloes, con 105 lanzamientos. Nadie se le embasó, abordo de su recta 102 millas por hora, para victoria de 6-0.

Los Dodgers, los Gigantes, los Yankees, los Medias Rojas y los Marineros hacen gestiones para lograr alguna negociación que les ponga a Sasaki el róster.

Está claro.- Me reuní ayer con siete enemigos míos, y les pregunté si iban a comprar mi libro, el de los “75 Años en el Periodismo”. La respuesta…:

“¿Cómo quieres que compremos eso, si somos tus enemigos?”.

Espero que mis amigos sí lo adquieran… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

