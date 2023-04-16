Julio Urías Is Human After All

Sometimes Julio Urías appears to not be beyond human - Image Credit: William Coppola/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today is the day we all look forward to here in sunny southern California, for it is the day that Dodger ‘Ace’ Julio Urías takes the mound. The Latino from Culiacán Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico, has been brilliant for this organization.

Speaking of Latinos, last night proved again the impact they continue to have on the game of baseball with La Habana, Cuba’s 23-year-old Miguel Vargas, and Valencia, and Venezuelan veteran David Peralta providing the comeback walk-off win for the Dodgers last night in front of another sellout crowd of 52,375 fans who were not happy that their beloved team has been looking less than their dominant selves so far this season.

This brings us back to Mr. Urías. Sometimes he appears not to be human. Today he was his usual self as he mowed down the Cubs’ lineup for the first four innings.

But then this 2023 Dodger team showed their true Achilles’ heel in the fifth inning. That is their defense up the middle. They allowed the Cubs to expose that flaw. Urías was coasting with a one-run lead, courtesy of a Chris Taylor blast high off the right field foul pole, when some unsteady play by second baseman Miguel Vargas (error) and shortstop Chris Taylor allowed the Cubs to load the bases.

Fortunately, he got out of the inning with one unearned run.

But then, in the sixth inning, the Cubs exploded with back-to-back home runs off the now mortal Urías by Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger to take a 3-1 lead.

That ended Julio’s day at 100 pitches and two earned runs. That would be a very good pitching performance in the major leagues today, but not for Urías.

The Dodgers would lose today 3-2, going 1-3 in this three-game series with the Cubs – Chicago’s first series win at Dodger Stadium since 2014. We saw a significant flaw in the Dodgers’ overall game and that Julio Urías is human.

Next is a big matchup with the Mets, who are in town for three beginning tomorrow night. It will be a good test for both clubs, who usually are at the top of the heap yearly.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports