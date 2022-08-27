Julio Urías on his way to being a super multi-millionaire – Julio Urías camino a ser super multi millonario

“This is how Papa Dios works…: he gave me a bad left eye, but he also gave me a very good left arm.” Julius Urias.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Cables, Fl. : “What Scott Boras is going to aspire for (Julio) Urías, is between 400 and 500 million dollars for 10 or 15 seasons,” the player’s agent with whom I had breakfast yesterday at “El Camarón Borracho” told me, in the company of two scouts.

So much so?

“Well, look, the southpaw culichi, not only has he been the only 20-game winner in recent times, but he just turned 26 (on the 12th of) this month.”

And so he invited me to draw comparisons to Justin Verlander, who is paid $33 million a season by the Astros, at 39 years old; with Clayton Kersahaw, who earns 35 million 571 thousand from the Dodgers, at 34 years old; and with Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, who turns 32 next month and gets $36 million a year from the Yankees.

My agent friend emphasized to me, with the approval of the two scouts…:

“Those three were out of 202 pitchers who started major league games in 2021, when none other than Urías won 20 times.”

And to think that this little Mexican was born with serious problems in his left eye, which have required three surgeries. Fortunately, the tumors have turned out to be benign and he says that he can now see out of that eye.

In addition to his two dozen victories last year, Julio maintains a tremendous effectiveness. He posted 2.96 in 2021, with only three losses, plus 195 strikeouts in 185.2 innings. Now, he woke up yesterday with 13-7, 2.36, and 130 Ks at 133.2.

One of the scouts endorsed…:

“Well, knowing how Boras works to sign his pupils, and according to how the pitching market is, it seems feasible that yes, that he will try to get up to 500 million for the boy.”

Julio is already a millionaire in dollars, but not that much. At the end of the current campaign, for which he earns eight million, he will have accumulated 13,715,000 in his first eight years in the Major Leagues.

He will be able to go to arbitration in 2023 and become a free agent in 2024. The Dodgers, consulted yesterday by telephone, have not decided whether to sign him for 10 or 15 seasons or let him go. As who says, it will dawn and we will see!

I remind the Dodgers, the old baseball advice: “Never go out on a lefty who throws strikes.”

By the way, one of the scouts told me that the Giants, Padres and Yankees have a lot of interest in Julio.

Julio Urías camino a ser super multi millonario

“Así es como funciona Papa Dios…: Me dio un ojo izquierdo malo, pero también me dio un brazo izquierdo muy bueno”. Julio Urías.

-o-o-o-o-

“Lo que va a aspirar Scott Boras por (Julio) Urías, son unos 400 a 500 millones de dólares por 10 o 15 temporadas”, me dijo el agente de peloteros con quien desayuné ayer en “El Camarón Borracho”, en compañía de dos scouts.

¿Tanto así?

“Pues, mira, el zurdito culichi, no solo ha sido el único ganador de 20 juegos de los últimos tiempos, sino que cumplió apenas 26 años (el 12 de) este mes”.

Y entonces me invitó a hacer comparaciones con Justin Verlánder, a quien los Astros le pagan 33 millones por temporada, a los 39 años de edad; con Clayton Kersahaw, quien cobra 35 millones 571 mil de los Dodgers, a los 34 años; y con Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, quien cumplirá sus 32 el mes que viene y recibe 36 millones anuales de los Yankees.

Me recalcó mi amigo agente, con la aprobación de los dos scouts…:

“Esos tres fueron de los 202 lanzadores que abrieron juegos de Grandes Ligas en 2021, cuando ninguno, aparte de Urías, ganó 20 veces”.

Y pensar que este mexicanito nació con graves problemas en el ojo izquierdo, los cuales han requerido de tres intervenciones quirúrgicas. Afortunadamente, los tumores han resultado benignos y él dice que ya puede ver por ese ojo.

Además de sus dos decenas de victorias del año pasado, Julio mantiene una efectividad tremenda. Dejó 2.96 en 2021, con solo tres derrotas, más 195 strikeouts en 185.2 innings. Ahora, amaneció ayer con 13-7, 2.36, y 130 Ks en 133.2.

Uno de los scouts respaldó…:

“Bueno, conociendo cómo trabaja Boras para firmar a sus pupilos, y de acuerdo a como está el mercado de los lanzadores, parece factible que sí, que trate de lograr hasta 500 millones por el muchacho”.

Julio ya es millonario en dólares, pero no tanto. Al terminar la actual campaña, por la cual cobra ocho millones, habrá acumulado 13 millones 715 mil en sus primeros ocho años en Grandes Ligas.

Podrá ir a arbitraje en 2023 y convertirse en agente libre en 2024. Los Dodgers, consultados ayer telefónicamente, no han decidido si firmarlo por 10 o 15 temporadas o dejarlo ir. Como quien dice, ¡amanecerá y veremos!

Les recuerdo a los Dodgers, la vieja conseja del beisbol: “No salgas nunca de un zurdo que tire strikes”.

De paso, me dijo uno de los scouts, que Gigantes, Padres y Yankees tienen mucho interés en Julio.

