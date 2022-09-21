Julio Urías receives his Latino Sports MVP award from Julio Pabon at Dodger Stadium/MLB,Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Every Tuesday home game during the season is “Taco Tuesday” at Dodger Stadium. Jimmy Cuellar of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, playing pre game and between every half inning is a fun experience and a sight to see. LA has a large population of Mexican Americans who come out in droves to see their Dodgers play and will sing along with the live music.

But they got an even bigger treat when Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabon presented Julio Urías with his award as the winner of the prestigious 2021 Latino Sports National League Starting Pitcher MVP, in front of 43,097 fans at Dodger Stadium. Urías has become the Dodger ace for the best team in baseball this year. We need to make clear that he was their ace last year as well. Posting a record of 20 wins and only 3 losses with a 2.27 ERA in 2021. He was the only 20 game winner in the entire Major Leagues last year.

Julio has become an inspiration to so many Latinos in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Starting with his debut with the Dodgers in the major leagues at the age of 19 in 2016. His career record of 49-17 and ERA of 2.87 is nothing short of spectacular.

The Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico native, has the heart of a lion and for many who watch him perform on the mound for this storied Dodger franchise, It brings back memories of another Native Mexican, Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela, Navojoa, Mexico.

A visibly happy Urías upon receiving his award said, “Thank you, this is a great award. This is going up on my main wall”

At this point in the season, he should be a repeat as Latino Sports National League Starting Pitcher MVP for 2022.