Julio Urías should have won the 2021 Cy Young Trophy

“My neighbor wrote a book called ‘The Advantages of Being an Atheist’. And he went to church to beg Pope God to make it a best-seller”… Peter W. Baker.

Grijalba Padrón, from Veracruz, asks…: “What does the beautiful lady who aspired to lead the Mets do, since no team has hired her as manager?”

Amiga Chalba…: Jésica Mendoza, graduated with a Master’s degree from Stanford University, California, in Social Sciences and Education, is an ESPN commentator and advisor to the Mets. She was an Olympic Softball Champion, she is in her 41st year and is a native of Camarillo, California, but her parents are from Coahuila, Mexico.

Víctor M. Rascón V. from Caborca ​​asks: “Can Julio Urías ever win a Cy Young?”

Friend Vic: I think he should have won it last year, 20-3, 2.96. Who got it, Corbin Burnes, 11-5, 2.43, also didn’t mean for the Brewers what Julio did for the Dodgers. That season is in sight.

Ramiro Batista D. from Camagüey, asks…: “How many have been in the Major Leagues who have stolen three bases in one inning: second, third and home?”.

Friend Ramie…: 26 have made it. The first, Dave Fultz, of the Athletics, then of Philadelphia, against the Tigers, in the second inning, on September 4, 1902. Ty Cobb got it four times. Once Paúl Mólitor, with the Brewers, against the Athletics, on July 26, 1987.

And the last ones with the feat: Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), in 2018 and Mallex Smith (Mariners) in 2019.

Francisco Rebolledo, from Caracas, asks…: “Is it true that Rod Carew was born on board a bus?

Amigo Pancho…: No. But he did go on a train where his mother was traveling from Gatún with the intention of giving birth in Panama City. They called him Rodnaldo, by the name of the doctor, a passenger on the train, who treated the lady in an emergency.

Martín M. Hernández P. from Santo Domingo, asks…: “I have read comments in your column about the female ballplayers in the Major Leagues. Wouldn’t a Women’s League, like the WNBA, be more convenient?

Friend Tino…: That would be more separation than integration. That’s what blacks wanted before 1947, but Jackie Robinson’s appearance with the Dodgers has been a complete success. What is the problem of playing baseball together, ladies and gentlemen, if we do so many things together and very well, having fun and everyone being extremely happy?

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Julio Urías debió ganar el trofeo Cy Young 2021

“Mi vecino escribió un libro titulado ‘Las Ventajas de ser Ateo’. Y se fue a la Iglesia a rogarle a Papa Dios que para fuera un best-seller”… Peter W. Baker.

Grijalba Padrón, de Veracruz, pregunta…: “¿A qué se dedica la bella dama que que aspiraba a dirigir a los Mets, ya que como manageresa no la ha contratado ningún equipo?”.

Amiga Chalba…: Jésica Mendoza, graduada con un Máster, en la Universidad de Stanford, California, en Ciencias Sociales y Educación, es comentarista de ESPN y consejera de los Mets. Ella fue Campeona Olímpica en Softbol, está en sus 41 años y es nativa a Camarillo, California, pero sus padres son de Coahuila, México.

Víctor M. Rascón V. de Caborca, pregunta: “¿Podrá ganar un Cy Young Julio Urías alguna vez?”.

Amigo Vic: Considero que debió ganarlo el año pasado, con 20-3, 2.96. Quién lo obtuvo, Corbin Burnes, 11-5, 2.43, no significó además, para los Cerveceros, lo que Julio para los Dodgers. Esa temporada está a la vista.

Ramiro Batista D. de Camagüey, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos han sido en Grandes Ligas quienes han robado tres bases en una entrada: segunda, tercera y home?”.

Amigo Ramie…: 26 lo han logrado. El primero, Dave Fultz, de los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, frente a los Tigres, en el segundo inning, el cuatro de septiembre de 1902. Ty Cobb lo consiguió en cuatro oportunidades. Una vez Paúl Mólitor, con los Cerveceros, frente a los Atléticos, el 26 de julio de 1987.

Y los últimos con la hazaña: Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), en 2018 y Mallex Smith (Marineros) en 2019.

Francisco Rebolledo, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que Rod Carew nació a bordo de un autobús?.

Amigo Pancho…: No. Pero sí fue en un tren donde su mamá viajaba desde Gatún con intenciones de dar a luz en Ciudad de Panamá. Lo llamaron Rodnaldo, por el nombre del médico, pasajero del tren, que atendió de emergencia a la señora.

Martín M. Hernández P. de Santo Domingo, pregunta…: “He leído en su columna comentarios sobre las damas peloteras en Grandes Ligas. ¿No sería más conveniente una Liga Femenina, como la WNBA?”.

Amigo Tino…: Así sería más separación que integración. Eso mismo deseaban los negros antes de 1947, pero la aparición de Jackie Róbinson con los Dodgers ha sido un éxito total. ¿Cuál es el problema de jugar beisbol juntos, damas y caballeros, si hacemos tanta cosas juntos y muy bien, divertidos y todos en extremo felices?.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

