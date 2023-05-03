Julio Urías, The Master Is Back!

Julio Urías, recipient of 2021 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After only 160 days after Tommy John surgery, Bryce Harper was cleared by the Phillies to play again. He has been working out at first base during this road trip, but he will only be used at DH for now. How this will make the Phillies better remains to be seen. His swings during batting practice have been fine, and he was swinging with comfort.

But, will he be at peak form facing major league pitching from the get-go? He went 0-4 with three strikeouts tonight.

Julio Urías is trying to get back on track after not pitching well in his last three games, all losses. It is the first time he has suffered three consecutive defeats in his major league career. However, he worked faster between pitches tonight and showed better command on all his pitches. He left with a line of seven innings, one hit, one run, one walk, one home run, and ten strikeouts. It is the sixth time in his career that he has recorded ten strikeouts in a game. Just brilliant!

Julio putting on a show, man. pic.twitter.com/rWjd8eT2jv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2023

Former Dodger Trea Turner got the only hit off of Urías to lead off the fourth inning with a 420-foot bomb to center field that landed in the batter’s eye netting, and in true baseball tradition, he was booed soundly by the crowd of 42,780.

The Dodger stars of the game are numerous. Mookie Betts went 3-4 with three RBIs, and Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, was 4-5 with three doubles, a single, three RBIs, and two runs scored. There were gold glove plays on defense by James Outman, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, and Freddie Freeman, who also hit a 396-foot shot high and deep into the right-field pavilion tonight.

There are two big stories tonight. First, there are back-to-back blowouts over the Phillies. Last night, 13-3, and 13-1 tonight, and secondly, the masterpiece by Julio Urías, Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico. El maestro esta de vuelta!

