Kenley Jansen Secures 400 Career Saves

ATLANTA, GA — The seventh pitcher in MLB history to record 400 career saves: Kenley Jansen. An all-time milestone for the 35-year-old and one, he’ll never forget.

A fitting end to close out save No. 400 for Kenley Jansen. (MLB x @budweiserusa) pic.twitter.com/3CNcpqOuFO — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2023

Jansen, a native of Willemstad, Curacao, joins the reigns of Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodríguez, John Franco and Billy Wagner as the only pitchers to complete 400 career MLB saves.

“My body is shaking right now, it’s crazy,” Jansen said in the postgame. “I never thought I could do this.”

"I never thought I could do this." Kenley Jansen reacts to recording his 400th career save – only the 7th pitcher in MLB history to do so. @TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/rAuxNkdHDk — NESN (@NESN) May 11, 2023

The right-hander is in his 14th career MLB season — 12 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one with the Atlanta Braves, and now his first with the Boston Red Sox. He has posted a 0.77 ERA this season to go along with 17 strikeouts and nine saves in 12 appearances.

Following Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Braves at Truist Park, Cooperstown Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend Pedro Martínez posted a heart warming message on Twitter to congratulate Jansen.

My brother @kenleyjansen74 so proud of you on your 400 career saves!! Wish you all the best, many blessings and good health I’m enjoying with you #kenleyjansen #closer #historyinthemaking #redsox@RedSox pic.twitter.com/ZhVQ2gbqq6 — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) May 11, 2023

