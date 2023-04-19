Kershaw To The Rescue In Classic Performance

Clayton Kershaw wins number 200 in his HOF career - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — What kind of encore can we expect after a wild game of back-and-forth between the Mets and Dodgers last night?

Mets starter Tylor Megill 3-0, 2.25 ERA, has never pitched at Dodger Stadium and is seeking to become the first Mets pitcher since Matt Harvey in 2015 to win their first four starts in a season. One thing that is becoming clear is the new pitch clock pace, along with his predominantly fastball, slider, and changeup arsenal, seems to suit him well.

The Dodgers sent out their future Hall of Famer, Clayton Kershaw, to try to stop the bleeding of losses that is uncharacteristic for this storied franchise. In 16 career regular-season starts against the Mets, Kershaw is 10-0 and has a 2.17 ERA. He goes after the 200th win of his career tonight against a team he has dominated over the years.

Dodger’s designated hitter J.D Martinez started things with a two-run homer that landed 438 feet into the batter’s eye in dead center field in the first inning and a solo blast in the third that traveled 378 feet into the right field pavilion. The nineteenth multi-home run game of his career to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. He added an RBI single in the eighth, finishing with four RBIs on the night.

Megill was not working the corners enough and leaving too many pitches over the plate and the Dodger hitters took advantage of that. He walked four batters but that didn’t hurt him. If not for Martinez, he leaves in a tied game.

Kershaw’s signature curve ball was unhittable. And his command and control were typical for him. He ended his night with a line of seven innings, three hits, zero runs, zero walks and nine strikeouts to give him the well-earned 200th win of his incredible career and a much-needed win for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers look different from the team we have become accustomed to seeing thus far in this young season. Yet, after losing seven of their last eleven games, they are in second place in the NL West, two games behind a surprisingly hot Arizona Diamondbacks club.

On the other hand, after six and one in their last seven games, the Mets are still three games behind the 14-4 Braves, who have now won seven in a row in the NL East.

