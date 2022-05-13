La Sabana, producer of valuable bigleaguers – La Sabana, productora de valiosos bigleaguers

Having a lover is a sin, and that’s why God punishes him with two mothers-in-law…

Now, at my age having a lover is not a sin, but a lie…

Old people have more medical appointments than romantic ones…

It’s not that I want to make fun of my old age, I’m just trying to get ahead of the evildoers of bullying…

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Indians, busy with their name change, haven’t had time to get vaccinated. The manager, Terry Francona tested positive for coronavirus and the coach who was going to replace him, DeMarlo Hale, also, as well as other coaches. They were unable to play Wednesday with the White Sox. Yesterday they had the day off and it was doubtful that they would play today in Minnesota. First game of the year victim of Covid-19. In 2021 they postponed nine and 45 in 2020…** When it was announced that the Royals are waiting for Maikel García, the diligent fellow journalist, from Barquisimeto, Daniel Rojas R. asked himself, “how many bigleaguers per inhabitant would La Sabana, Venezuela have had?” He found that the population of that sector of the Litoral is 3,500 people, and with Ronald Acuña, there are about 12 major leaguers from there, one for every 292 inhabitants…

** Zuliano from Santa Bárbara, Gerardo Parra, is going to be one of the most notable executives. He just retired at 35 years old, after 12 as an outfielder. And quickly, the Nationals named him assistant general manager. Gerardo was a remarkable motivator for his teams… ** The speed of today’s pitchers makes no-hitters routine. Angels left-hander Reid Detmers had a no-hitter against the Rays in his 12th major league appearance. He is the youngest to achieve the feat (22 years old), since Aníbal Sánchez in 2006 (22 years old)… ** It seems wrong to the assholes of the unsocial networks that three Yankees players, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and DJ. LeMahieu, go on your day off, watch an ice hockey game in New York and have a beer or two. And that the team, bordering on unattainable, is on a record of 21-8… Ah, well! Culopicoso, it’s always culopicoso…

** To secure the October ball, the Mets (21-11, division leaders) need their best pitcher, Jacob deGrom, healthy, with a right shoulder blade injury. But he’s already throwing the customary distance from the plate, 60 feet six inches. Doctors and trainers at Citi Field say take it easy. They consider that after the All-Star Game he will return to the rotation …

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————————————-Español——————————————–

La Sabana, productora de valiosos bigleaguers

Tener amante es pecado, y por eso Dios lo castiga con dos suegras…

Ahora, a mi edad tener amante no es pecado, sino mentira…

Los viejos tenemos más citas médicas que amorosas…

No es que quiera burlarme de mi vejez, solo trato de adelantarme a los malvados del bullying…

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Los Indios, muy atareados por el cambio de nombre, no han tenido tiempo de vacunarse. El mánager, Terry Francona dio positivo en coronavirus y el entrenador que lo iba a sustituir, DeMarlo Hale, también, igual que otros entrenadores. No podemos jugar el miércoles con las Medias Blancas. Ayer tenian el dia libre y se dudaba que jugaran hoy en Minnesota. Primer juego del año víctima del Covid-19. En 2021 pospusieron nueve y 45 en 2020…** Al anunciarse que los Royals esperan a Maikel García, el acucioso compañero periodista, barquisimetano, Daniel Rojas R. se preguntó, “¿cuántos bigleaguer por habitante habrá tenido La Sabana?”. Encontró que la población de ese sector del Litoral es de tres mil 500 personas, y con Ronald Acuña, van unos 12 grandesligas de allá, uno por cada 292 habitantes…

** El zuliano de Santa Bárbara, Gerardo Parra, va a ser uno de los ejecutivos más notables. Acaba de retirarse a los 35 años de edad, tras 12 como outfielder. Y rápidamente, los Nacionales lo nombraron asistente del gerente general. Gerardo fue un notable motivador de sus equipos… ** La velocidad de los lanzadores de hoy día, convierte a los juegos sin hits en rutina. El zurdo de los Angelinos, Reid Detmers, tiró no-hit frente a los Rays, en su aparición número 12 en Grandes Ligas. Es el más joven en lograr la hazaña (22 años), desde Aníbal Sánchez en 2006 (22 años)… ** A los culopisos de las redes sociales les parece mal hecho que tres peloteros de los Yankees, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge y D.J. LeMahieu, vayan en su día libre, a ver un juego de hockey sobre hielo en Nueva York y se tomen una o dos cervezas. Y eso que el equipo, con ribetes de inalcanzable, va sobre record de 21-8… ¡Ah, bueno! Culopicoso, siempre es culopicoso…

** Para asegurar la pelota de octubre, los Mets (21-11, líderes en la División) necesitan saludable a su mejor lanzador, Jacob deGrom, lesionado del homoplato derecho. Pero ya lanza está haciendo a la distancia acostumbrada del hogar, 60 pies seis pulgadas. Los médicos y los entrenadores en Citi Field dicen que lograron con toda calma. Consideren que después del Juego de Estrellas volverá a la rotación…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com