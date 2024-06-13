The Eye-Sight of Luis Arráez, Like That of Ted Williams – La Vista de Luis Arráez, Como la de Ted Williams

“Babe Ruth was less than a God, but more than a man. He looked like Hercules, or something like that”… The Sandlot.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Only 33 have had 3,000 or more hits in the Major Leagues. The first, Adrián (Cap) Anson, 3,435, .334 average and 97 dead ball home runs, plus 2,075 RBIs. During which years did he play in the Majors?

The Answer: From 1871 to 1897, 27 years, the last 25 with the Cubs.

o-o-o-

Quite a Show, Arráez at Bat

His batting titles and his constant happy movement of the bat have been a source of admiration for Luis Arráez, in recent years in the Major Leagues. And now fans begins to talk to themselves with amazement about how seldom he strikes out.

This young man, 27 years old, is a spectacle for fans of the Major Leagues.

In the 2,271 at bats that he had consumed before yesterday afternoon’s game, with the A’s visiting, Luis had suffered only 183 Ks. And he had 740 hits for his .326 average.

The Yaracuyan’s vision is similar to that of Ted Wiliams, 20/10, and he does not push the bat towards the pitch, but rather moves it like a whip, and guided by his innate ability to hit the ball in the center in most opportunities.

What he does bat in hand, cannot be learned in any academy, because if it were, many would bat the same way. Those powers at bat are only given by God, who is a divine baseball fan.

And let’s go to the numbers:

This year, Jurickson Profar has been struck out 42 times; Mookie Betts, 31 times; José Altuve, 54; Luis Arráez, 18.

-o-o-o-

“On the menu of that restaurant they offer ‘castrated hot dog’, that is, without sausage”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

More numbers: The active big leaguer with the highest career batting average is José Altuve, .306.

And on the list of the best hitters of all time, headed by Ty Cobb, with 12 batting championships, nine in a row and an average of .366, the first Latin American occupies 20th place, the Panamanian Rod Carew, .327.

Of course, to consider the importance of a player on his team, the average is much more important than the number of hits he connects.

Example, Pete Rose connected 4,256 his, in 14,53 shifts, .303. It’s not to detract from his merits, but he is not in the first 50 best averages, because the last one on that list is Joe Medwick, who hit for .323.

-o-o-o-

“I became a better pitcher when I stopped trying not to get hit and started throwing for contact.”… Sandy Koufax.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

La Vista de Luis Arráez, Como la de Ted Williams

“Babe Ruth era menos que un Dios, pero más que un hombre. Parecido a Hércules, o algo así”… The Sandlot.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Solamente 33 han bateado 3,000 o más hits en Grandes Ligas. El primero, Adrián (Cap) Anson, 3,435, promedio de .334 y 97 jonrones con la bola muerta, más 2.075 carreras impulsadas. ¿Durante cuáles años jugó él en las Mayores?

La Respuesta: De 1871 hasta 1897, 27 años, los últimos 25 con los Cachorros.

-o-o-o-

Todo Un Espectáculo, Arráez al Bate

Sus títulos de bateo y su constante movimiento feliz del bate, han sido motivo de admiración para con Luis Arráez en los últimos años de Grandes Ligas. Y ahora comienza ha hablarse con asombro, de las pocas veces que es strikeout.

Este joven, de 27 años, es un espectáculo especial para los seguidores de las Grandes Ligas.

En los 2 mil 271 turnos que había consumido antes del juego de ayer tarde, con los Atléticos de visita, Luis había sufrido apenas 183 Ks. Y había conectado 740 hits para su promedio de .326.

La vista del yaracuyano es similar a la de Ted Wiliams, 20/10, y no empuja el bate hacia el lanzamiento, sino que lo mueve como se maneja un látigo, y guiado por su habilidad innata de pegarle a la bola en el centro en la mayoría de las oportunidades.

Lo que él hace bate en mano, no puede aprenderse en ninguna academia, porque si fuera así muchos bateaban igual. Esas facultades al bate solamente las regala Dios, quien es un divino fanático del beisbol.

Y vamos a los números:

Este año, Jurickson Profar ha sido strikeout 42 veces; Mookie Betts, en 31 oportunidades; José Altuve, 54; Luis Arráez, 18.

-o-o-o-

“En la carta de ese restaurant ofrecen ‘perro caliente capado’, o sea, sin salchicha”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Más números: El bigleaguer activo con más alto promedio al bate de por vida, es José Altuve, .306.

Y en la lista de los mejores bateadores de todos los tiempos, que encabeza Ty Cobb, con 12 campeonatos de bateo, nueve consecutivos y promedio de .366, el primer latinoamericano ocupa el puesto 20, el panameño Rod Carew, .327.

Desde luego, para considerar la importancia de un pelotero en su equipo, es mucho más importante el promedio que el número de hits que conecte.

Ejemplo, Pete Rose disparó 4 mil 256 his, en 14 mil 53 turnos, .303. No es restarle méritos, pero no está en los primeros 50 promedios, porque el último en esa lista es Joe Medwick, quien bateó para .323.

-o-o-o-

“Me hice mejor lanzador, cuando dejé de tratar que no me batearan y comencé a lanzar para que me hicieran contacto”… Sandy Koufax.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5