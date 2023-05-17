Lady who struck out Ruth and Gehrig – Dama que dejó Ks a Ruth y a Gehrig

“Elections should be April Fool’s Day”… Dick Secades.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Ruber Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks: “How is the story of the lady who pitched against the Yankees?”

Friend Rubo: Her name was Virne Beatrice Mitchell Gilbert, but when in 1931, she signed with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, she was called Jackie Mitchell, the first professional woman in baseball.

The owner of that team brought the Yankees to an exhibition game on April 4, 1931. Tickets were purchased by 4,121 people.

The first two Yankees batters had hits, so the manager called in Jackie, who was left-handed and 17-years-old. After two fouls, Ruth was struck out without swinging on strike three, and Gehrig missed three swings.

The next day, the “New York Times” headlined: “Woman Leaves Ruth, Gehrig Strikeouts.”

Jackie played professionally for nine seasons, and she died at age 73, on January 7, 1987.

Julio Rodríguez, from Cabudare, asks: “Have there been left-handed catchers in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Yuyo: Until the middle of the 19th century, left-handers in the United States were considered a bad omen.

The first Major League, the National Association (1871-1875), played with few lefties. And also the Nacional, founded in 1876. But, there have been left-handed catchers, even if few, because the majority of hitters (seven out of 10) are right-handed, and they get in the way of left-handed catchers when they go to throw to the bases.

Right-handed catchers have an empty environment in seven out of 10 cases. Besides, this is a world for rights. There are no left-handed codpieces, there are no left-handed cars, and there are no left-handed computers.

There have been 18 left-handed catchers in the majors, the last one, Benny Distéfano, in 1989, three games with the Pirates. The others…: Fergy Malone, 157 games, between 1871 and 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1898; Jack Clements, 1073, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902…Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

—————Español—————

Dama que dejó Ks a Ruth y a Gehrig

“Las elecciones deberían ser El Día de los Inocentes”… Dick Secades.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Ruber Luzardo S. de San Carlos del Zulia, pegunta: “¿Cómo es la historia de la dama que lanzó frente a los Yankees?”.

Amigo Rubo: Su nombre era Virne Beatrice Mitchell Gilbert, pero cuando en 1931, firmó con los Lookouts de Chattanooga, Doble A, fue llamada Jackie Mitchell, primera mujer profesional en el beisbol.

El propietario de ese equipo llevó a los Yankees para un juego de exhibición, el cuatro de abril de 1931. Compraron boletos cuatro mil 121 personas.

Los dos primeros bateadores Yankees conectaron hits, por lo que el mánager llamó a relevar a Jackie, quien era zurda y estaba en sus 17 años de edad. Después dos fouls, Ruth quedó strikeout sin tirarle al tercer strike, y Gehrig perdió tres swings.

Al día siguiente, el “New Yiork Times” tituló: “Una mujer deja strikeouts a Ruth y Gehrig”.

Jackie jugó profesionalmente durante nueve temporadas, y murió a los 73 años, el siete de enero de 1987.

Julio Rodríguez, de Cabudare, pregunta: “¿Ha habido receptores zurdos en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Yuyo: Hasta mediados del siglo XIX consideraban a los zurdos en Estados Unidos, de mal agüero.

La primera Liga Grande, la National Association (1871-1875), jugó con pocos zurdos. Y también la Nacional, fundada en 1876. Pero, ha habido catchers zurdos, aún cuando pocos, porque la mayoría de los bateadores (siete de cada 10) son derechos, y estorban a receptores zurdos cuando van a tirar a las bases.

Los catchers derechos tienen el ambiente desocupado en siete de cada 10 casos. Además, éste es un mundo para derechos. No hay braguetas zurdas, ni existen automóviles para zurdos, y tampoco hay computadoras zurdas.

Ha habido 18 catchers zurdos en las Mayores, el último, Benny Distéfano, en 1989, tres juegos con los Piratas. Los otros…: Fergy Malone, 157 juegos, entre 1871 y 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1898; Jack Clements, mil 73, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902… Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

