Lance Lynn: A Much Needed Innings Eater For Dodgers

Lance Lynn, Dodgers newest trade acquisition from Chicago White Sox - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Say all you want about the 30-77 soon-to-be Las Vegas Athletics, but when I last checked, they still are members of the American League of professional baseball teams. The Dodgers need to take this three-game series as seriously as the next one they will have to play in San Diego. These next six games could either put them ahead in the NL West by a comfortable margin or see them waste this opportunity against two teams that have struggled this season.

Their recent acquisition from the White Sox, Lance Lynn, will get his first start as a Dodger today. The six-foot-five, 270-pound seasoned veteran has struggled this year, posting an ERA of 6.47. He has a twelve-year ERA of 3.71, and the Dodgers need him to be the dominant pitcher he has been in the past. He is a legitimate pitcher and not a thrower. I will take a real pitcher over a hard thrower any day. It always makes me laugh when I hear people in this business say, “Oh yea, we got so-and-so in the latest deal, but he doesn’t throw hard.”

As for the A’s, their lefty starter Ken Waldichuk, was pitching a no-hitter after three innings until Freddie Freeman lined a single to right field. He would end the night four for five to raise his batting average to .334.

After two strikeouts, Waldicuk lost his command, walking the next two batters and hitting James Outman to force in the first run. He was relieved by Tayler Scott, who promptly gave up a three-run double to Dodger fans’ favorite, Enrique, Kiké, Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Lynn gave up two doubles and three home runs. He leads all of baseball in home runs allowed this season with 30. But he did give the Dodgers seven innings and left the game with a 4-3 lead, team precisely what they wanted from the big righty. Mookie Betts would add the fourth home run of the night later in the game and the Dodgers would walk away with a 7-3 win.

While watching batting practice with a major league scout today, he said, “The baseballs are leaving the field more than usual in BP. It looks like they have put the juiced ball back in the game, and with the weather we have in LA now, it will be hard for Lynn to keep the ball from being launched into the parking lot!”

Nice call from a real baseball man!

