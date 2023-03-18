Late Game Heroics Send Mexico to WBC Semifinals

Team Mexico - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

MIAMI, FL– Mexico fell down a slippery slope in the early goings of the WBC Quarterfinal against Puerto Rico, but was able to climb back and overcome a 4-0 deficit. With late game heroics at the plate from Luis Urías and Isaac Paredes paired to Randy Arozarena’s game-saving catch in left field, Mexico surged to a 5-4 victory.

This marks Mexico’s first WBC Semifinals appearance in the tournament’s history – the country’s best finish came in the 2006 World Baseball Classic; sixth place.

And in hindsight, Mexicans across the world can thank Arozarena. The 28-year-old, who was born in Cuba and given an entry Visa from Mexico + permanent residence, put the country on his back on Saturday night with a catch he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Randy Arozarena is doing it ALL for Team Mexico! This time with his glove! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/HvG72j36i8 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2023

“That was better than any home run I’ve ever hit in the big leagues,” Arozarena said. “That was better than the home run I hit in the World Series. That catch was the best.”

Alex Verdugo is enjoying the Randy Arozarena show as much as the rest of us! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/Quwx0qgFpv — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2023

WHAT’S NEXT?

Mexico will face Japan in the WBC Semifinals on Monday night March 20th at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida – first pitch is scheduled for 7:00PM ET, broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

The star of Mexico’s Quarterfinal victory, Arozarena stated: “I don’t know what I have for Japan, but I know I’m gonna give it my all, give a 100%. That’s what Randy Arozarena always brings.”

