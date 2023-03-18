Late Game Heroics Send Mexico to WBC Semifinals

MIAMI, FL– Mexico fell down a slippery slope in the early goings of the WBC Quarterfinal against Puerto Rico, but was able to climb back and overcome a 4-0 deficit. With late game heroics at the plate from Luis Urías and Isaac Paredes paired to Randy Arozarena’s game-saving catch in left field, Mexico surged to a 5-4 victory.
This marks Mexico’s first WBC Semifinals appearance in the tournament’s history – the country’s best finish came in the 2006 World Baseball Classic; sixth place.
And in hindsight, Mexicans across the world can thank Arozarena. The 28-year-old, who was born in Cuba and given an entry Visa from Mexico + permanent residence, put the country on his back on Saturday night with a catch he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
Randy Arozarena is doing it ALL for Team Mexico!
“That was better than any home run I’ve ever hit in the big leagues,” Arozarena said. “That was better than the home run I hit in the World Series. That catch was the best.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Mexico will face Japan in the WBC Semifinals on Monday night March 20th at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida – first pitch is scheduled for 7:00PM ET, broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).
The star of Mexico’s Quarterfinal victory, Arozarena stated: “I don’t know what I have for Japan, but I know I’m gonna give it my all, give a 100%. That’s what Randy Arozarena always brings.”
