Latin American Batting Champions – Campeones al Bate de Latinoamérica

“Old age is the reward that life gives us”… Jairo A. Mena P.

Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Jairo A. Mena P. from Maracaibo asks: “Was Babe Ruth the first in history to be a pitcher and a home run hitter?”

Amigo Yayo: When The Babe arrived in the Major Leagues, in 1914, the home run hitters connected most of their four-base hits inside the park, and there weren’t many of them, like now. That year the leader was John (Homer) Baker, of the Athletics, with nine. Ruth didn’t hit a home run in his 10 at-bats that year.

Of course Ruth was the first notable home run pitcher, especially since he got the ball out. But that was notable in 1920, and then the Yankees decided to use him only as a hitter and outfielder.

Rufino Blanco F. from Puerto Vallarta asks: “How do you manage to write a column every day, when you have no subject to deal with?”

Friend Rufo…: I spent 75 years as a journalist and 62 writing this column. My problem is the opposite, every day I have more material than necessary, my problem is deciding what to publish and what not.

Eloy Fuentes, from Puerto la Cruz, asks: “How many Latin Americans have been batting champions in the last 40 years?”

Amigo Yoyo: American League, 1991 Julio Franco, 1992 and 1995 Edgar Martínez, 1998 Bernie Williams, 2002 Manny Ramírez, 2007 Magglio Ordóñez, 2011, 2012 and 2013 Miguel Cabrera, 2014 José Altuve, 2015 M. Cabrera, 2016 and 2017 J. Altuve, 2021 Yulieski Gourriel, 2022 Luis Arráez.

National League, 1994 Andrés Galarraga, 2004 Albert Pujols, 2010 Hanley Ramírez, 2011 Carlos González, 2012 José Reyes, 2021 Juan Soto.

Rigoberto Espinal H. from Los Mochis, asks: “Which of the players of the historic Brooklyn Dodgers are still alive?”.

Friend Rigo: There are nine. Tommy Brown (94), Carl Erskine (95), Bob Aspromonte (84), Roger Craig (92), Jim Gentile (88), Chris Haughey (97), Fred Kipp (91), Sandy Koufax (86) and Bobby Morgan (96).

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “Does the new Rule that prohibits the shift also apply to outfielders?”

Friend Jeity…: It’s not clear yet. The publication of the corresponding text is awaited.

Ramiro Fuentes, from Hermosillo, asks: “How many home runs did Vinicio Castilla hit in the Major Leagues and how many runs did he drive in?”

Amigo Miro: 320 and 1,105, an average of 276 in 16 seasons.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————–Español—————————–

Campeones al Bate de Latinoamérica

“La vejez es la recompensa que nos da la vida”… Jairo A. Mena P.

Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Jairo A. Mena P. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Fue Babe Ruth el primero en la historia, en ser pitcher y jonronero?”.

Amigo Yayo: Cuando El Babe llegó a Grandes Ligas, en 1914, los jonroneros conectaban la mayoría de sus batazos de cuatro bases dentro del parque, y no eran muchos, como ahora. Ese año el líder fue John (Jonrón) Baker, de los Atléticos, con nueve. Ruth no conectó ningún jonrón en sus 10 turnos de ese año.

Por supuesto que Ruth fue el primer lanzador jonronero notable, especialmente porque sacaba la bola. Pero eso fue notable en 1920, y entonces los Yankees decidieron utilizarlo solo como bateador y outfielder.

Rufino Blanco F. de Puerto Vallarta, pegunta: “¿Cómo hace Ud. que debe escribir una columna todos los días, cuando no tiene tema qué tratar?”.

Amigo Rufo…: Llevó 75 años de periodista y 62 escribiendo esta columna. Mi problema es al contrario, todos los días tengo más material del necesario, el problema mío es decidir qué publicar y qué no.

Eloy Fuentes, de Puerto la Cruz, pregunta: “¿Cuántos latinoamericanos han sido campeones de bateo en los últimos 40 años?”.

Amigo Yoyo: Liga Americana, 1991 Julio Franco, 1992 y 1995 Edgar Martínez, 1998 Bernie Williams, 2002 Manny Ramírez, 2007 Magglio Ordóñez, 2011, 2012 y 2013 Miguel Cabrera, 2014 José Altuve, 2015 M. Cabrera, 2016 y 2017 J. Altuve, 2021 Yulieski Gourriel, 2022 Luis Arráez.

Liga Nacional, 1994 Andrés Galarraga, 2004 Albert Pujols, 2010 Hanley Ramírez, 2011 Carlos González, 2012 José Reyes, 2021 Juan Soto.

Rigoberto Espinal H. de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Cuáles de los jugadores de los históricos Dodgers de Brooklyn continúan con vida?”.

Amigo Rigo: Son nueve. Tommy Brown (de 94 años), Carl Erskine (95), Bob Aspromonte (84), Roger Craig (92), Jim Gentile (88), Chris Haughey (97), Fred Kipp (91), Sandy Koufax (86) y Bobby Morgan (96).

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta: “La nueva Regla que prohíbe en el shift, se aplica también a los outfielder?”.

Amigo Jeity…: No está claro aún. Se espera la publicación del texto correspondiente.

Ramiro Fuentes, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jonrones sacó Vinicio Castilla en Grandes Ligas y cuántas carreras impulsó?”.

Amigo Miro: 320 y mil 105, promedio de 276 en 16 temporadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

