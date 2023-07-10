Latino All-Stars in 2023 Mid-Summer Classic

Adolis García, Jorge Soler, Randy Arozarena, and Luis Robert Jr. share a moment together during ASG Media Day in Seattle - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Hey Now, You’re An All-Star — Welcome to Seattle! The 2023 All-Star Game, MLB’s 93rd Mid-Summer Classic, has arrived at T-Mobile Park, with an incredible amount of Latinos included on both American and National League rosters.

Provided below is a list of each 2023 MLB All-Star from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Curaçao, and Puerto Rico based on their respective birthplace. Did your favorite Latino MLB player get selected for this year’s Mid-Summer Classic?

Dominican Republic – 11 Players (8 from AL, 3 from NL)

(AL) Félix Bautista, age 28, closer for the Baltimore Orioles – Santo Domingo, D.R. (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Luis Castillo, age 30, starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners – Bani, D.R. (3rd All-Star Nod)

(AL) Emmanuel Clase, age 25, closer for the Cleveland Guardians – Rio San Juan, D.R. (2nd All-Star Nod)

(AL) Carlos Estévez, age 30, closer for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim – Santo Domingo, D.R. (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Framber Valdez, age 29, starting pitcher for the Houston Astros – Sabana Grande de Palenque, D.R. (2nd All-Star Nod)

(AL) Wander Franco, age 22, shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays – Bani, D.R. (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) José Ramírez, age 30, third baseman for the Cleveland Guardians – Bani, D.R. (5th All-Star Nod)

(AL) Julio Rodríguez, age 22, centerfielder for the Seattle Mariners – Loma De Cabrera, D.R. (2nd All-Star Nod)

(NL) Camilo Doval, age 26, closer for the San Francisco Giants – Yamasa, D.R. (1st All-Star Nod)

(NL) Geraldo Perdomo, age 23, shortstop for the Arizona Diamondbacks – Santo Domingo, D.R. (1st All-Star Nod)

(NL) Juan Soto, age 24, left fielder for the San Diego Padres – Santo Domingo, D.R. (3rd All-Star Nod)

Cuba – Eight Players (6 from AL, 2 from NL)

(AL) Yennier Cano, age 29, relief pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles – Havana, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Yandy Díaz, age 31, first baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays – Sagua la Grande, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Yordan Álvarez, age 26, left fielder for the Houston Astros – Las Tunas, Cuba (2nd All-Star Nod)

(AL) Randy Arozarena, age 28, left fielder for the Tampa Bay Rays – Havana, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Adolis García, age 30, right fielder for the Texas Rangers – Ciego de Avila, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Luis Robert Jr., age 25, center fielder for the Chicago White Sox – Guantanamo, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

(NL) Lourdes Gurriel Jr., age 29, left fielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks – Sancti Spiritus, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

(NL) Jorge Soler, age 31, designated-hitter for the Miami Marlins – Havana, Cuba (1st All-Star Nod)

Venezuela – Six Players (2 from AL, 4 from NL)

(AL) Pablo López, age 27, starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins – Cabimas, Venezuela (1st All-Star Nod)

(AL) Salvador Perez, age 33, catcher for the Kansas City Royals – Valencia, Venezuela (8th All-Star Nod)

(NL) Elias Díaz, age 32, catcher for the Colorado Rockies – Maracaibo, Venezuela (1st All-Star Nod)

(NL) Orlando Arcia, age 28, shortstop for the Atlanta Braves – Anaco, Venezuela (1st All-Star Nod)

(NL) Luis Arráez, age 26, second baseman for the Miami Marlins – San Felipe, Venezuela (2nd All-Star Nod)

(NL) Ronald Acuña Jr., age 25, right fielder for the Atlanta Braves – La Guaira, Venezuela (4th All-Star Nod)

Curaçao – Two Players (1 from AL, 1 from NL)

(AL) Kenley Jansen, age 35, closer for the Boston Red Sox – Willemstad, Curaçao (4th All-Star Nod)

(NL) Ozzie Albies, age 26, second baseman for the Atlanta Braves – Willemstad, Curaçao (3rd All-Star Nod)

Puerto Rico – One Player (1 from NL)

(NL) Alexis Díaz, age 26, closer for the Cincinnati Reds – Humacao, P.R. (1st All-Star Nod)

LATINOMVP ALL-STARS

A total of 12 previous LatinoMVP recipients have been selected to this year’s Mid-Summer Classic.

Julio Rodríguez – 2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie Award Yordan Álvarez – 2022 AL LatinoMVP Award and 2019 AL LatinoMVP Rookie Award Emmanuel Clase – 2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief Pitcher/Closer Award Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 2021 AL LatinoMVP Award Juan Soto – 2021 NL LatinoMVP Award Wander Franco – 2021 AL LatinoMVP Rookie Award Randy Arozarena – 2020 AL LatinoMVP Rookie Award Luis Castillo – 2020 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Pete Alonso – 2019 NL LatinoMVP Rookie Award Ronald Acuña Jr. – 2018 NL LatinoMVP Rookie Award J.D. Martinez – 2018 AL LatinoMVP Award Nolan Arenado – 2017 NL LatinoMVP Award

American League vs. National League

The American League has controlled the Mid-Summer Classic by defeating the National League in nine consecutive All-Star Games dating back to 2013. Overall, the AL holds a 47-43 record with two ties, and has only lost six times since 1988.

Play Ball!

The national broadcast for the 2023 T-Mobile All-Star Game begins Tuesday night July 11th at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT — coverage on FOX, FOX Deportes, ESPN Radio and Univision — first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

