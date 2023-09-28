Connect with us

Baseball

Latino Sports and LatinoMVP Awards featured on YES Network

Maz Adams, Nestor Cortes, James Fiorentino and Julio Pabón during Nestor Cortes' 2022 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher Award Presentation at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — This past Wednesday afternoon, on the newest episode of Yankees Magazine aired on YES Network, Latino Sports was featured in a segment to highlight Nestor Cortes’ special night in the Bronx, as the Yankees left-hander received his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award prior to the Blue Jays-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium. 

An outstanding production from all at YES Network, one you could call a ‘grand slam.’ 

The segment included three separate on-the-field interviews: one with Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón to explain the history behind the 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Awards, one with James Fiorentino, and then another with Maz Adams, to discuss the creativity and ideas in their respective award pieces. Fiorentino, and Adams, are both well-known in the industry for their one-of-a-kind artwork and craftsmanship. 

James Fiorentino with his one-of-a-kind LatinoMVP Award for Nestor Cortes at Yankee Stadium – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Maz Adams with his one-of-a-kind LatinoMVP Award for Nestor Cortes at Yankee Stadium – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, and Major League Baseball, greatly appreciate James’ and Maz’ efforts and hard work in creating the awards. As it goes for the 2022 LatinoMVP winners, each player, who received their “Latin Grammy of Baseball,” was beyond grateful for the honor  — and reacted in complete shock once presented with their award. 

Additionally, for the LatinoMVP Awards to reach the heights of one of the most highly-rated sports television networks across the nation, YES Network — the exclusive regional television network of the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Liberty, shows that our saying and progress in promoting Latinos to the highest degree lives on to this day — “It’s About Us, It’s About Time.”

Special thank you to YES Network and the New York Yankees for including Latino Sports in their latest episode of Yankees Magazine!

33rd Annual Latino MVP Awards – Image Credit: Latino Sports

From Coast to Coast: The 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Awards

Maz Adams, artist and Julio Pabón, Latino Sports president handing Edwin Díaz his 2022 N.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer Award at Citi Field – Image Credit: Christopher Pasatieri

Robert Rizzo presents Emmanuel Clase with 2022 American League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award at Progressive Field – Image Credit: Cleveland Guardians/MLB

Latino Sports representative Michelle Davila and Julio Rodríguez during his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Rookie Award presentation at T-Mobile Park – Image Credit: Seattle Mariners/MLB

Sandy Alcántara receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award by Latino Sports South Florida Representative German DuBois III at loanDepot Park – Image Credit: Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins

Julio Pabón presents Yordan Álvarez with his 2022 AL LatinoMVP Award at Minute Maid Park – Image Credit: Houston Astros/MLB

Manny Machado receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award by Julio Pabón at Petco Park – Image Credit: San Diego Padres/MLB

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

