Latino Sports MVP Exclusive with Vladimir Gutiérrez

Image Credit: Emilee Chinn

Cincinnati, Ohio- Reds right-hander, Vladimir Gutiérrez entered legendary status on Tuesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. A precipice unlike any other as Latino Sports presented him with his 2021 LatinoMVP National League Rookie Award. The oldest, most prestigious award given to Latin players and known by many across MLB as a ‘Latin Grammy.’ The Cuban native is now engraved in the Latino Sports pantheon.

In his 2021 rookie campaign over 22 starts, Gutiérrez went 9-6 with a 4.47 ERA, and 88 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched. He finished 8th in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, but first among the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA). Gutiérrez outdueled Miami Marlins Jesús Sánchez on last season’s LatinoMVP NL Rookie ballot voted by the LSWBA.

Unfortunately, Gutiérrez suffered a UCL strain in his right elbow this past June and further tests found severe damage. He was then placed on the 60-day IL and underwent successful Tommy John surgery in early July. The 26-year-old is expected to return late next season if all goes well with his rehab process. We wish him all the best on his road to recovery.

Latino Sports Senior Writer Rich Mancuso and I had the opportunity to interview Gutiérrez prior to his LatinoMVP presentation. The following is a transcript of our interview with Vladimir through Reds translator Jorge Merlos.

LS: Latino Sports, VG: Vladimir Gutiérrez

LS: First off, congratulations on your achievement. You are a recipient of the most prestigious award exclusively given to Latin baseball players. A few former LatinoMVPs include Miguel Cabrera, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols and Juan Soto. How do you feel about joining the historic list of LatinoMVPs?

VG: The names that you just mentioned, they’re such legends of the game and I’m just appreciative that I would be mentioned in those names as well. I know my family is going to be very happy when they see the trophy and I’m just honored to be a part of this group.

LS: From growing up in Cuba to pitching in the big leagues. How does that make you feel on representing your country on the biggest stage?

VG: It’s something to represent Cuba. And the fact that there’s some fans looking at me and supporting me everywhere I go, not just from Cuba, but just from worldwide as well. I’m just so fortunate that I have all these fans backing me up and I’m able to represent Cuba the way that I do. Since last year and throughout everything that happened last year, I’m just so proud to represent the country.

LS: Since 1990, the LatinoMVP has become the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latin baseball players. Players and coaches across Major League Baseball have compared the award to a ‘Latin Grammy’. What are your thoughts on an award exclusively given to Latin baseball players?

VG: I mean, it’s pretty special and emotional for me. Like you said, not too many players have won this award, so my family is going to be honored to see me. I’m going to bring it back home with me and show my family what this trophy (portrait) is going to be like. I’m just very emotional to be a part of this Latin group.

LS: Year by year, every MLB roster has progressively been dominated by Latin talent. How do you view the state of the game in regards to Latinos making their impact?

VG: Really, it’s about helping each other. All Latin players are in communication with each other at all times, so we’re all supporting each other. Just try to pick up everybody, be like ‘hey, you got this’ or anybody that we can. We all try to stay connected one way or another so we can support each other, so I think that’s the best way.

LS: Past or present, Who is your favorite Latin player across Major League Baseball?

VG: So now, it’s Aroldis Chapman. You know, I wasn’t able to see a lot of professional baseball back in Cuba.

LS: Plans on your 2023 return? How has the rehab from Tommy Surgery gone so far?

VG: I’m going to try to do my rehab. I’m just focused on my rehab, and trying to do it as perfectly as I can to have no limits or setbacks or anything like that. When I go back down to Miami, I’m going to still do rehab. The goal right now is to go into January 6th and go to Arizona to start pitching again. Keep doing what I’m doing, keep my rehab set and just look forward to that day when I get back.

Latino Sports would like to send a special thank you to the Cincinnati Reds Media Relations Staff for the extraordinary ceremony and accommodating us throughout the day. Special thanks to Zach Bonkowski, Rob Butcher, Larry Herms, Martin Barta, Michael Anderson, Brendan Hader, Jorge Merlos and Emilee Chinn.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”

Robert Rizzo is the Associate Editor of Latino Sports

Follow on Twitter: @RobertRiz994

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Watch Sports with Rich live on Tuesday Nights at 8pm EST on The SLG Network/Youtube with host Rich Mancuso and cohost Robert Rizzo.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify under The SLG Network.