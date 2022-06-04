LatinoMVP Action in the Bronx between Tigers and Yankees

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, New York- The Yankees continue their homestand this weekend, with the Detroit Tigers heading to the Bronx. Entering the series, Detroit had momentum going by winning seven of their last ten games. Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers currently stand fourth in the AL Central with a record of 21-31. Detroit contains a well-established lineup that gravitates towards contact-level hitting. Regardless of the win-loss column, this Tigers clubhouse is a resilient bunch. Detroit’s lineup includes five players with 30 or more hits this season (Cabrera: 45, Jonathan Schoop: 38, Jeimer Candelario: 33, Javier Báez: 31, Harold Castro: 30). On Friday night, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole started in the series opener as rookie RHP Elvin Rodríguez, out of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic took the mound for the Tigers.

Cole Train Catching Rhythm

Up against a grueling Tigers lineup, Cole showcased his worth on the mound. The Yankees ace was perfect in the first 6.2 innings of Friday’s affair. With two outs in the top of the 7th inning, Schoop broke up Cole’s perfect game with a single to center field. The fans in attendance praised Cole with a standing ovation for his dominant night on the bump.

Yankees manager, Aaron Boone expressed his thoughts on Cole’s great performance during the post-game “I thought he had a little bit of everything going. The cutter was a big factor for him. He had a good fastball. I thought he threw some really good sliders”.

Cole’s line on the night was 0 runs allowed, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Out of a total of 102 pitches, Cole threw 73 pitches for strikes. “He was just really good. There were so many good sequences in pitches.” Boone said. In his last two starts, Cole has totaled 19 strikeouts while only allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run in 13.0 innings pitched. The Yankees are 8-3 this season with Cole on the mound.

Embarking on the spectacular pitching, Boone stated: “He’s Gerrit Cole. He’s always going to have those expectations and what not, that kinda follows him all the time.”

The pitching in the Bronx has been “lights out” to say the least. Allowing just 6 runs in their last six games played, the Yankees continue to showcase elite arms. The starting pitching is setting the standard.

Yankees Starting Rotation Season Statistics

Gerrit Cole: 5-1, 2.78 ERA, 81 Ks in 64.2 IP

Nestor Cortes: 5-1, 1.50 ERA, 68 Ks in 60.0 IP

Jameson Taillon: 6-1, 2.30 ERA, 44 Ks in 58.2 IP

Luis Severino: 3-1, 3.38 ERA, 51 Ks in 48.0 IP

Jordan Montgomery: 1-1, 3.04 ERA, 41 Ks in 53.1 IP

LatinoMVP Trophy Case in Tigers vs. Yankees

Between the Tigers and Yankees, a total of four players are former recipients of the LatinoMVP. The LatinoMVP is a prestige award given to Latino players each year, who deserve recognition for their talents on and off the playing diamond. Texas Rangers Ruben Sierra was the first recipient of the LatinoMVP back in 1989. Throughout the years, players have expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the LatinoMVP. Although players such as Báez and Giancarlo Stanton may have not won the award while playing for either Detroit or New York, their spectacular seasons cannot go unnoticed. Take a look at the incredible list of LatinoMVPs in Tigers vs. Yankees:

Miguel Cabrera (1B/DH) – Maracay, Venezuela

American League LatinoMVP: 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 – (Detroit Tigers)

Giancarlo Stanton (Outfielder) – Panorama City, California

National League LatinoMVP: 2014 – (Miami Marlins)

Javier Báez (Infielder) – Bayamon, Puerto Rico

National League LatinoMVP: 2016 and 2018 – (Chicago Cubs)

Gleyber Torres (2B) – Caracas, Venezuela

American League LatinoMVP: 2019 – (NY Yankees)

Aaron Judge Bobblehead Night – All Rise Judge

Since the promotional schedule was released, Yankee fans have had this date circled in their calendars. The first 18,000 fans in attendance to Friday’s game received a collectible Aaron Judge bobblehead.

In a packed Yankee Stadium of 42,026, Judge continued his MVP campaign by going 4-5 with a HR and 3 RBI. On the season, he is batting .316 with 60 hits and 41 RBI and leads all of MLB in HR with a total of 20.

The Yankees shutout the Tigers on Friday night by a final score of 13-0. With home runs from Jose Trevino, Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter, Yankee Stadium was jumping every inning. The Bronx Bombers totaled 15 hits in the game. Completing their 7th shutout of the season, the Yankees are top four in most shutouts across MLB with the LA Angels, Houston Astros and NY Mets. The Tigers and Yankees continue their series in the Bronx, today, June 4th at 1:05pm.

Robert Rizzo writes for Latino Sports and NY Sports Day

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Watch Sports with Rich live on Tuesday Nights at 10pm EST on The SLG Network/Youtube.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify under The SLG Network.