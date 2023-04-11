LatinoMVP Awards – Inviting Our Readers to VOTE

SOUTH BRONX, NY– The voting for our 33rd annual LatinoMVP awards concluded with the winners announced on the first day of the opening of the baseball season. Out of 37 candidates (the most ever) on the 2022 ballot in four categories for both the National and American league eight were selected. The winners are:
2022 Latino MVP Award Winners
Latino American League MVP
Yordan Álvarez – Houston Astros
Latino National League MVP
Manny Machado – San Diego Padres
Latino MVP American League Pitcher
Nestor Cortes – New York Yankees
Latino MVP National League Pitcher
Sandy Alcántara – Miami Marlins
Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer
Emmanuel Clase – Cleveland Guardians
Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer
Edwin Díaz – New York Mets
Latino MVP American League Rookie
Julio Rodríguez – Seattle Mariners
Latino MVP National League Rookie
Oneil Cruz – Pittsburgh Pirates
This year we wanted to invite our readers to also participate and vote for who they believe are the top Latinos in baseball for the 2022 season. We invite our readers to vote by visiting the poll on this site VOTE HERE.
Every Monday we will give an update on the votes and share the results with our readers. This People’s Choice voting will take place until the end of April. Have fun and VOTE HERE.
