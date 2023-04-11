LatinoMVP Awards – Inviting Our Readers to VOTE

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY– The voting for our 33rd annual LatinoMVP awards concluded with the winners announced on the first day of the opening of the baseball season. Out of 37 candidates (the most ever) on the 2022 ballot in four categories for both the National and American league eight were selected. The winners are:

2022 Latino MVP Award Winners

Latino American League MVP

Yordan Álvarez – Houston Astros

Latino National League MVP

Manny Machado – San Diego Padres

Latino MVP American League Pitcher

Nestor Cortes – New York Yankees

Latino MVP National League Pitcher

Sandy Alcántara – Miami Marlins

Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer

Emmanuel Clase – Cleveland Guardians

Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer

Edwin Díaz – New York Mets

Latino MVP American League Rookie

Julio Rodríguez – Seattle Mariners

Latino MVP National League Rookie

Oneil Cruz – Pittsburgh Pirates

This year we wanted to invite our readers to also participate and vote for who they believe are the top Latinos in baseball for the 2022 season. We invite our readers to vote by visiting the poll on this site VOTE HERE.

Every Monday we will give an update on the votes and share the results with our readers. This People’s Choice voting will take place until the end of April. Have fun and VOTE HERE.

Most Valuable Player

Pitchers

Relief/Closer

Rookies

