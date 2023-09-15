LatinoMVP Awards Tonight on the 1st Day of Hispanic Heritage Month & on Roberto Clemente Day.

Today, September 15th is officially the start of Hispanic Heritage Month which will run until October 15th, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month was established in 1988 by then President Ronald Reagan to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements for the United States.

September 15th is another significant day for many in baseball, especially for Roberto Clemente fans and many Latinos that are constantly looking to promote the life and times of Roberto Clemente. September 15th is also Roberto Clemente Day throughout MLB, a day that all players could wear Clemente’s #21 in honor of the great humanitarian and one of the best Latino players to have ever played the game. However, two teams, the Cleveland Guardians and the NY Mets will also have two special events taking place in a pregame ceremony.

Tonight, the Cleveland Guardians will have a pregame award ceremony where Latino Sports editor, Robert Rizzo will be presenting Emmanuel Clase his 2022 A.L. LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer award and in New York, Latino Sports President, Julio Pabón and Maz Adams, contributing artist will be awarding Edwin Díaz with his N.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award.

Congratulations to both the Mets and the Guardians for adding more meaning to the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and to Roberto Clemente Day in MLB with coordinating their players LatinoMVP awards on this important day in Latino history.

The following are the dates scheduled for all this year’s LatinoMVP awards that will be presented during the remainder of Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 15th (Roberto Clemente Day)

NY Mets, Citi-Field: Edwin Díaz N.L. LatinoMVP Relief/Closer

Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field: Emmanuel Clase A.L. LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

September 17th

Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park: Julio Rodriguez A.L LatinoMVP Rookie

September 19

Miami Marlins, LoanDepot Park: Sandy Alcántara, N.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher

September 20

N.Y. Yankees, Yankee Stadium: Nestor Cortes, A.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher

September 22

Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park: Yordan Álvarez, A.L. LatinoMVP

September 23

San Diego Padres, Petco Park: Manny Machado, N.L. LatinoMVP

Waiting for Date (Player on disabled list)

Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park: Oneil Cruz, N.L. LatinoMVP Rookie

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports