LatinoMVP Finalists Makin’ An Impact

Emmanuel Clase, recipient of 2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — There are currently four closers in MLB, who have compiled 30 saves or more this season — Alexis Díaz (33), Camilo Doval (33), Félix Bautista (30), and Emmanuel Clase (30). All together, 126 saves between the four, but it’s no coincidence for those here at Latino Sports. We saw this coming…

Díaz, Doval, Bautista, and Clase, were each finalists for the 33rd Annual LatinoMVP awards in their respective league: American or National.

The LatinoMVP is the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players, dating back to 1990 — many players and coaches in MLB clubhouses have compared the honor to winning a ‘Latin Grammy.’

Provided below are additional details on the four closers – age, birthplace, team and award category/history:

Alexis Díaz, 26, of Humacao, Puerto Rico – Cincinnati Reds – finalist of 2022 NL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award and finalist for 2022 NL LatinoMVP Rookie award

Camilo Doval, 26, of Yamasa, Dominican Republic – San Francisco Giants – finalist of 2022 NL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award

Félix Bautista, 28, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Baltimore Orioles – finalist of 2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie award

Emmanuel Clase, 25, of Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic – Cleveland Guardians – recipient of 2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award

Additionally, each of the four closers received nods to the 2023 MLB Mid-Summer Classic last month in Seattle, Washington. While Díaz, Doval, and Bautista traveled for the All-Star festivities and took part in the action at T-Mobile Park, Clase decided to head home to the Dominican Republic, and spend much-needed time with his significant other, who is expecting a baby.

More on Emmanuel Clase – recipient of 2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award

The right-handed flamethrower Clase posted a 1.36 ERA last season with 77 strikeouts in 77 appearances. He was MLB’s 2022 season leader in saves, compiling a total of 42 in 46 opportunities.

Throughout the nomination process of the LatinoMVP award this past offseason, voted on by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), Clase received the most-individual votes along with 2022 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner Sandy Alcántara, of the Miami Marlins.

Clase will be presented his one-of-a-kind LatinoMVP award this September during Hispanic Heritage Month at his home ballpark of Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

He is the third-ever player in Cleveland franchise history to win the LatinoMVP award — Carlos Baerga in 1992, Francisco Lindor in 2016 and Clase for 2022.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

