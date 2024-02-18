Connect with us

Latinos bring unique excitement to 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Jaime Jaquez Jr. pays homage to his Mexican heritage in 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - Image Credit: NBA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, a 23-year-old Mexican rookie, participating in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, and Dominican center Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose a 28-year-old four-time All-Star, showing off his skills in the Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest, both represented their Latino roots on the grand stage last night as “State Farm All-Star Saturday Night” went down in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  

🇲🇽 Jaime Jaquez Jr. dunks over the big man Shaquille O’Neal!

🇲🇽 A MUST WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. pays homage to his Mexican heritage

🇩🇴 Karl Anthony-Towns banks 26 points in first round of Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest

🇩🇴 KAT compiles 16 points in Tie-Breaker Round

Final Results for each event in 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 

Kia Skills Challenge – 1st Event | 2024 Winner

Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)

Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest – 2nd Event: 2024 Winner 

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu – Stephen vs. Steph 3-Point Challenge

3rd Event: 2024 Winner

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) 

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest – 4th Event: 2024 Winner

Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)

