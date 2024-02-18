Latinos bring unique excitement to 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Jaime Jaquez Jr. pays homage to his Mexican heritage in 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - Image Credit: NBA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, a 23-year-old Mexican rookie, participating in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, and Dominican center Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose a 28-year-old four-time All-Star, showing off his skills in the Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest, both represented their Latino roots on the grand stage last night as “State Farm All-Star Saturday Night” went down in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

🇲🇽 Jaime Jaquez Jr. dunks over the big man Shaquille O’Neal!

Jaime Jaquez Jr. goes OVER Shaq for his first dunk 😳 47.4 from the judges#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/sp5khf5qC8 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

🇲🇽 A MUST WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. pays homage to his Mexican heritage

🇲🇽 Horacio Llamas

🇲🇽 Eduardo Nájera

🇲🇽 Gustavo Ayón

🇲🇽 Jorge Gutiérrez

🇲🇽 Juan Toscano

🇲🇽 Jaime Jaquez Jr. El LEGADO de México en la #NBA continúa 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HymQpzxZHv — NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) February 18, 2024

🇩🇴 Karl Anthony-Towns banks 26 points in first round of Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest

26 IN ROUND ONE. 😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/t7BjsRTMJp — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 18, 2024

🇩🇴 KAT compiles 16 points in Tie-Breaker Round

KAT jumps out to the lead in the tiebreaker of round 1! 16 point in 30 seconds.#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/bmab8YkdWe — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Final Results for each event in 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Kia Skills Challenge – 1st Event | 2024 Winner

Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)

Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest – 2nd Event: 2024 Winner

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu – Stephen vs. Steph 3-Point Challenge

3rd Event: 2024 Winner

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest – 4th Event: 2024 Winner

Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)

