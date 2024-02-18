Latinos bring unique excitement to 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, a 23-year-old Mexican rookie, participating in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, and Dominican center Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose a 28-year-old four-time All-Star, showing off his skills in the Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest, both represented their Latino roots on the grand stage last night as “State Farm All-Star Saturday Night” went down in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
🇲🇽 Jaime Jaquez Jr. dunks over the big man Shaquille O’Neal!
Jaime Jaquez Jr. goes OVER Shaq for his first dunk 😳
47.4 from the judges#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/sp5khf5qC8
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024
🇲🇽 A MUST WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. pays homage to his Mexican heritage
🇲🇽 Horacio Llamas
🇲🇽 Eduardo Nájera
🇲🇽 Gustavo Ayón
🇲🇽 Jorge Gutiérrez
🇲🇽 Juan Toscano
🇲🇽 Jaime Jaquez Jr.
El LEGADO de México en la #NBA continúa 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HymQpzxZHv
— NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) February 18, 2024
🇩🇴 Karl Anthony-Towns banks 26 points in first round of Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest
26 IN ROUND ONE. 😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/t7BjsRTMJp
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 18, 2024
🇩🇴 KAT compiles 16 points in Tie-Breaker Round
KAT jumps out to the lead in the tiebreaker of round 1!
16 point in 30 seconds.#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/bmab8YkdWe
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024
Final Results for each event in 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Kia Skills Challenge – 1st Event | 2024 Winner
Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)
Starry 3-Point Shooting Contest – 2nd Event: 2024 Winner
Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)
Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu – Stephen vs. Steph 3-Point Challenge
3rd Event: 2024 Winner
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
AT&T Slam Dunk Contest – 4th Event: 2024 Winner
Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)
