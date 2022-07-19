Latinos Dominate All Star Week

Los Angeles, California. Clayton Kershaw will be the starting pitcher for the National League All Star team this year in his home ballpark. Yes the Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, Azua, Dominican Republic, is by far the best pitcher so far in the NL with a record of 9-4, 1.76 ERA and 123 strikeouts with a losing team.
But this is an exhibition game and MLB likes to use everything from pyrotechnics, fly-overs, fancy uniforms, and rule changes to entertain fans. Having a sure first ballot HOF player start this game in his home ballpark is perfect in the land of Hollywood stories.
Another story that is unfolding today is HR Derby winner Juan Soto and what his value is now going into next years’ free agent market. Can you say “500 million?” This young Dominican super star is not only exciting to watch with the bat but also his electrifying smile and theatrics on the field and off.
He and others get to shine in this All Star game and it is what will not only save baseball but elevate it to a new level of enthusiasm and passion for the new fans. This is the elixir needed for this treasure of ours to survive.
This years’ All Star Game was a job well done by MLB and its stars. The emergence of Latinos in the sport has lifted the game to a new level. It was ever so evident this week as they dominated every aspect of this All Star extravaganza. They are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
Julio Pabón
July 19, 2022 at 1:18 pm
Once again you go straight to the facts and you state them well. MLB has put on a spectacle and with the addition of these rising young Latino stars they are in good shape to continue to help a sports that needs attention.