“Latinos have that passion, that energy that characterizes us. I’m proud to be on that ballot.” – Luis Arráez, a finalist for the 2023 NL LatinoMVP award

SOUTH BRONX, NY — We had the opportunity to catch up with Luis Arráez, who was one of the thirty-six Latino baseball players that were on the 34th annual ballot for the prestigious 2023 LatinoMVP awards. Luis did not know he was on the ballot though we had written to all the teams with players who made the ballot. We try and visit as many of them as possible during Spring Training to inform and interview them.

Unfortunately, Luis was one of several players that we were not able to visit. Though the winners were already announced the first week of the season, we still wanted to get to congratulate the players that we were not able to visit during Spring Training. So, I looked forward to interview Luis and him and give him the news.

The following is our interview with Luis

LS – We are here with this great player. Please identify yourself for those who don’t know you. And let me say that if you don’t know this player then you don’t have not been following baseball.

LA – I am, Luis Arráez, I hope everyone is well. Thanks for the support. Here with my brother, the man who represents us and who has given us so many opportunities here to be recognized more and more every day.

LS – Now that you know about the award, and you know the history of the award, what do you think that you were on the prestigious ballot of the prestigious LatinoMVP award? I want you to know what they say, simply being on the ballot is like being on the ballot of the Latin Grammys of Baseball.

LA – Wow, for me it is a privilege, a privilege and grateful to God for every opportunity he gives me. Being among all those names that are on the ballot I think it is a blessing. I am a blessed person who is always grateful to God for every opportunity. I think it’s a pretty big award.

LS – What are your thoughts that there is an award exclusively for the Hispanic community for Latino baseball players?

LA – I think it is important because as you have mentioned, we Latinos have that passion, that energy that characterizes us. We come to the games to give it all and we get the attention of all the fans who come to the stadiums. I think the fans enjoyed seeing us. I’m proud to be on that ballot and I think the award is very nice and I think it is great for all of us Latinos.

LS – We wish you many blessings. We know that you are concentrating on staying strong on the field of play, but outside of this field I want you to know that there is now a different type of fan. For example, I am part of a new fan that some call “hybrid.” We are different fans. For example, I am a fan of the Yankees and the Mets but when I see you, or other Latino players that I follow I want you and them to do well.

LA – (Laughing), Grateful. Thank you for your support. I think it is a great award because it is an award that sometimes we do not expect. That award also represents how hard we work, and the sacrifices we have made. I think it is a well-deserved award.

