Latinos in 2023 ALCS and NLCS

2023 MLB Postseason Bracket - Image Credit: MLB

And then, there were only four teams left standing…

The American and National League Championship Series in MLB’s 2023 postseason has welcomed us with a plethora of Latinos scattered across the diamond. Below is the full list of each player from the Caribbean/Latin America, included with players who have Latin-roots through family descent — on the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dominican Republic – 20 Players 🇩🇴

Eight Players on Houston: shortstop Jeremy Peña, catcher Yainer Díaz, LHP Framber Valdez, RHP Cristian Javier, RHP Rafael Montero, RHP Bryan Abreu, RHP Ronel Blanco, RHP Héctor Neris

Two Players on Texas: outfielder Leody Taveras, closer José Leclerc

Five Players on Philadelphia: outfielder Johan Rojas, outfielder Cristian Pache, LHP Cristopher Sánchez, LHP Gregory Soto, RHP Seranthony Dominguez

Five Players on Arizona: second baseman Ketel Marte, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, RHP Miguel Castro, catcher José Herrera, RHP Luis Frías

Cuba – 6 Players 🇨🇺

Two players on Houston: outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Álvarez (2019 American League Rookie LatinoMVP and 2022 AL LatinoMVP), first baseman José Abreu (2020 American League LatinoMVP)

Two players on Texas: outfielder Adolis García, LHP Aroldis Chapman (2019 American League Reliever/Closer LatinoMVP)

One player on Arizona: outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

One player on Philadelphia: outfielder Nick Castellanos

Venezuela – 5 Players 🇻🇪

One player on Houston: second baseman José Altuve (2017 American League LatinoMVP)

One player on Texas: LHP Martín Pérez

One Player on Arizona: catcher Gabriel Moreno

Two players on Philadelphia: LHP Ranger Suárez, LHP José Alvarado

Mexico – 3 Players 🇲🇽

One Player on Houston: RHP José Urquidy

One Player on Arizona: outfielder Alek Thomas

One Player on Philadelphia: RHP Taijuan Walker

Puerto Rico – 2 Players 🇵🇷

One Player on Houston: catcher Martín Maldonado

One player on Arizona: third baseman Emmanuel Rivera

Honduras – 1 Player 🇭🇳

Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón

Panama – 1 Player 🇵🇦

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa

The Houston Astros led the list with a grand-total of 14 Latinos, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies with 10, then the Arizona Diamondbacks with nine, and Texas Rangers with five.

