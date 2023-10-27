Latinos in 2023 World Series

Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers - Image Credit: MLB

And The Time Has Come. The Biggest Stage Of Them All. The Fall Classic.

The pinnacle of postseason baseball begins tonight in Arlington, Texas, as the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, and American League champion Texas Rangers, open up the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field — Game 1 first pitch scheduled for 8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT.

To Watch: the television broadcast for the entirety of the 2023 World Series will be featured on FOX, Spanish-language television broadcast on FOX Deportes, radio-coverage on ESPN Radio, and Spanish-radio coverage on Univision Radio.

Additionally, here is the full-schedule for the 2023 World Series (* stands for if necessary).

Game 1: Friday, October 27th at Globe Life Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

Game 2: Saturday, October 28th at Globe Life Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

Game 3: Monday, October 30th at Chase Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 31st at Chase Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

*Game 5: Wednesday, November 1st at Chase Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

*Game 6: Friday, November 3rd at Globe Life Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

*Game 7: Saturday, November 4th at Globe Life Field (8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT)

Rather than a Fall Classic preview, which is available on Latino Sports in “The Baseball Gods Have Spoken,” written by William Coppola — provided below is a list of each Latino on the Diamondbacks and Rangers World Series team rosters — included with players, who are from the Caribbean/Latin America or have Latin-roots through family-descent.

Dominican Republic – 7 Players

Five Players on Arizona: second baseman Ketel Marte (2023 NLCS MVP), shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, RHP Miguel Castro, catcher José Herrera, RHP Luis Frías

Two Players on Texas: outfielder Leody Taveras, closer José Leclerc

Cuba – 3 Players

One player on Arizona: outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Two players on Texas: outfielder Adolis García (2023 ALCS MVP), LHP Aroldis Chapman (2019 American League Reliever/Closer LatinoMVP)

Venezuela – 3 Players

Two Players on Arizona: catcher Gabriel Moreno, RHP José Ruiz

One player on Texas: LHP Martín Pérez

Mexico – One Player

Arizona’s outfielder Alek Thomas

Puerto Rico – One Player

Arizona’s third baseman Emmanuel Rivera

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a grand-total of 10 Latino players on their World Series team roster, compared to the Texas Rangers, who have five — which makes 15 overall. The Dominican Republic leads the list with seven players, followed by Cuba and Venezuela with three each, and lastly, Puerto Rico, and Mexico with one each.

