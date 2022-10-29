Latinos in this 2022 World Series.

Cabo Rojo, PR: One significant and obvious observation of this 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies is the number of Latinos playing.

The total number of Latinos playing for both teams is twenty and this is not counting the minor league players that appear on the 40 man roster. The Phillies have a total of five Latinos, two from Venezuela, José Alvarado, and Ranger Suárez. Two from the Dominican Republic; Seranthony Domínguez and Jean Carlos Enrique Segura. Panama is represented by Eduardo Sosa.

The Astros have a much wider representation of Latin American players with a total of fifteen Latinos. They have a total of six from the Dominican Republic. Bryan Abreu, Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris, Framber Valdez, and Jeremy Peña. They have three Cubans. Yuli Gurriel, Aledmys Díaz, and Yordan Alvarez. Puerto Rico is represented in their two catchers, Christian Vázquez, and Martin Maldonado. From Venezuela they have José Altuve and Luis Garcia. Central America is represented by José Urquidy from Mexico and Mauricio Dubón from Honduras.

With so many Latinos in the Houston Astros they can easily be called Los Astros de Houston.