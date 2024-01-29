Latinos show up and show out in NFL Championship Sunday

Now that Super Bowl LVIII is officially set with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, meeting on Sunday night February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada — it’s only right to zone in on how we got here with the Top Latino Highlights from NFL’s Championship Sunday.
Isiah Pacheco – Dominican and Puerto Rican 🇩🇴🇵🇷
24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs running back
Born and raised in Vineland, New Jersey + attended Rutgers University
POP PUNCHES IT IN 😤 pic.twitter.com/1AFaXISTOI
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024
Sunday’s Stat Line in Chiefs 17-10 win over the Ravens: 68 rushing yards on 24 carries with a rushing touchdown + four receptions for 14 combined yards
Malcolm Rodriguez – Mexican 🇲🇽
24-year-old Detroit Lions linebacker
Born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma and grew up in Wagoner, OK + attended Oklahoma State University
PICK IT, RODRIGO!!#DETvsSF |📺 FOX | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/gE1pTb8QKP
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 29, 2024
Sunday’s State Line in Lions 34-31 loss to the 49ers: replaced linebacker Derrick Barnes in the first quarter due to a knee injury, recorded an assisted tackle with five total + a clutch interception in the second quarter — marking the first NFL interception in his pro-career
Fred Warner – Mexican and Panamanian 🇲🇽🇵🇦
27-year-old San Francisco 49ers linebacker
Born and raised in San Marcos, California + attended Brigham Young University
EVERYTHING WE GOT pic.twitter.com/fdbnDgyX0I
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 28, 2024
Sunday’s Stat Line in 49ers 34-31 victory over the Lions: four assisted tackles with nine overall, which was a game-high amongst both teams, and tied for the most amongst all defensive players in NFL Championship Sunday (Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens also finished with nine tackles)
DUB CITY‼️
One more to go. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/BccQjERtmb
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2024
