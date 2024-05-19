Latinos To The Rescue For Dodgers

The 23-year-old Dodgers rookie Andy Pages, is batting .266 with 4 HR this season in 29 games - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Despite a challenging six-game road trip to San Diego and San Francisco, and a disappointing 7-0 loss to the fourth-place NL Central Reds on Thursday, the Dodgers showed their resilience on Friday night with a 7-3 victory. The game was marked by impressive home runs from Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and the returning Jason Heyward, who had been out since March due to a back injury. This win keeps the Dodgers in the lead in the NL West, a significant seven games ahead of the Padres, with a commendable record of 30-17.

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, and pitcher Ricky Vanasco and optioned pitcher Nick Ramirez and James Outman to Triple-A. Outman is batting .147. He came in third in the 2023 Rookie of the Year voting. I’m not saying he is another center fielder like Mickey Mantle or Mike Trout, but both of them were sent back to the minor leagues for a bit early in their careers. It takes little time for pitchers to figure out a hot rookie. That is when we see if said rookie can adjust to what big league pitchers are now throwing them.

It is said that: “It is hard to make it to the Big Leagues and even harder to stay there.” Today, with all the technology available to players from the lowest level to the Big Leagues, young, talented players like Outman will figure it out.

A few players on the field tonight have more than figured it out — Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Elly De La Cruz, Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic (2023 NL Latino MVP Rookie of the Year).

Betts was given a day off, Ohtani batted leadoff and went 0-4, as well as De La Cruz. Freeman went two for three with an RBI. So much for the guys who I said figured it out tonight.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the significant contributions of the Latino players in the Dodger lineup. Their performance tonight was a testament to their skill and dedication, adding to the team’s success and our collective pride. Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, went one for three with a run scored and an RBI, and Cuba’s Andy Pages went one for four with an RBI.

Walker Buehler (1-1) picked up the win with a line of 6 innings pitched, three hits, zero runs, zero walks, and seven strikeouts.

