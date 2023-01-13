Left Dodgers for Red Sox – Dejan a Los Dodgers por los Medias Rojas

“As long as there is hunger in the world, there will be boxing”… José Sulaimán.

-o-o-

Five notables that were from the Dodgers, now belong to the Red Sox, Alex Verdugo, Chris Martin, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen and the last of the group to sign with the Bostonians, Justin Turner.

By the way, Turner is considered one of the four best to have played third base for the Los Angeles club. The others, Ron Cey, Billy Cox and Adrián Beltré.

Turner, now 38, was signed in 2006 by the Reds, from whom he received a $50,000 bonus. But when he appeared in the big leagues, he was already with the Orioles, and later he was with the Mets.

After five years at the top level, he joined the Dodgers via free agent before the 2014 season. And he played nine years with them before now moving to Boston.

With the Dodgers he hit 296, 156 home runs and 574 RBIs.

-o-o-o-

“Tact is the ability to send someone very long to hell, so that they think it is a joy to go there”… Winston Churchill.-

“There are marriages that end well. Others last a lifetime”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-

Entries and innings. I invite storytellers, commentators and journalists who call what an inning is an “inning” to study the Baseball Rules, especially 2:00, which in a certain aside reads: “An inning is the portion of a game within the in which teams alternate offense and defense every three outs. The opportunity at bat for one of the teams is an inning or a half inning.

To do any job it is necessary to prepare, but if it is to inform, entertain or guide the public, the need for preparation is greater, much greater.

Aparicio-Wilhelm. Tomorrow, January 14, it will be 60 years since Luis Aparicio was traded by the White Sox to the Orioles. Together with him they sent Al Smith to Baltimore, and received Hoyt Wilhelm, Ron Hansen, Pete Ward and Dave Nicholson. Aparicio was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984, Wilhelm in 1985.

Luis spent 18 years in the Major Leagues, ending his career with the Red Sox and turning down an offer from the Yankees to continue playing. He stole 506 bases and was considered the best of his time at the position.

Wilhelm pitched in 1,070 games, 52 as a starter, with nine teams, over 21 seasons, saving 227 times and posting a 2.52 ERA.

-o-o-o-

“Stunned…: Wet part of a person who swims seated”… La Pimpi.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in Google if you enter by “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Dejan a Los Dodgers por los Medias Rojas

“Mientras haya hambre en el mundo, habrá boxeo”… José Sulaimán.

-o-o-

Cinco notables que eran de los Dodgers, ahora pertenecen a los Medias Rojas, Alex Verdugo, Chris Martin, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen y el último del grupo en firmar con los bostonianos, Justin Turner.

Por cierto, Turner es considerado uno de los cuatro mejores que han jugado en tercera base para el club de los Ángeles. Los otros, Ron Cey, Billy Cox y Adrián Beltré.

Turner, ahora de 38 años, fue firmado en 2006, por los Rojos, de quien recibió bono por 50 mil dólares. Pero cuando apareció en Grandes Ligas, ya era de los Orioles, y más tarde fue de los Mets.

Después de cinco años en el máximo nivel, llegó a Los Dodgers vía agente libre, antes de la campaña de 2014. Y jugó nueve años con ellos antes de mudarse ahora para Boston.

Con los Dodgers bateó para 296, 156 jonrones y 574 carreras impulsadas.

-o-o-o-

“Tacto es la habilidad de mandar a alguien muy largo al infierno, de manera que piense que es una dicha ir hasta allá”… Wiston Churchill.-

“Hay matrimonios que terminan bien. Otros duran toda la vida”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-

Entradas e innings. Invito a narradores, comentaristas y periodistas que llaman “entrada” a lo que es un inning, a estudiar las Reglas del beisbol, especialmente la 2:00, que en cierto aparte reza: “Un inning es la porción de un juego dentro de la cual los equipos se alternan la ofensiva y la defensiva cada tres outs. La oportunidad al bate de uno de los equipos, es una entrada o medio inning.

Para hacer cualquier trabajo es necesario prepararse, pero si se trata de informar, entretener o guíar al público, la necesidad de preparación es mayor, mucho mayor.

Aparicio-Wilhelm. Mañana, 14 de enero, hará 60 años que Luis Aparicio fue cambiado por los Medias Blancas a los Orioles. Junto con él mandaron a Báltimore a Al Smith, y recibieron a Hoyt Wilhelm, Ron Hansen, Pete Ward y Dave Nicholson. Aparicio fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1984, Wilhelm en 1985.

Luis permaneció 18 años en Grandes Ligas, terminó su carrera con los Medias Rojas y rechazó una oferta de los Yankees para seguir jugando. Robó 506 bases y fue considerado el mejor de su época en la posición.

Wilhelm lanzó en mil 70 juegos, 52 como abridor, con nueve quipos, durante 21 temporadas, salvó 227 veces y dejó efectividad de 2.52.

-o-o-o-

“Anonadado…: Parte mojada de una persona que va nadando sentada”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en Google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com