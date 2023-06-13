LEGENDS & MVP’S – LEYENDAS Y MVP’S

LEGEND… ACUÑA…

Ronald Acuña, number one candidate, so far, to win the National MVP this year.

LEGEND… ARRAEZ…

Luis Arráez, a native of San Felipe, another strong candidate for MVP 2023.

LEGEND… TED WILLIAMS…

Ted Williams, the last big leaguer to have hit for 400 or more, 82 years ago.

Natives of the Central Coast and San Felipe

ACUÑA AND ARRÁEZ FIRST

CANDIDATES TO BE MVP 2023

Best Side, N.Y. (VIP-WIRE) – In the third month of the season, you can already spot those who fly with the wings of MVPs. This year in the National League, there are no less than six interesting guys with such a solid game that any of them could be the winner in the end.

That group is led by Luis Arráez (Marlins), from Yaracuyán from San Felipe, detached with a 403 batting average, 88 hits in 216 at bats.

They are followed by Californian Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), 335, 12 home runs, 42 RBIs; and Ronald Acuña (Braves), native of the Central Coast, average of 327, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 33 attempts.

Acuña, who is only in his sixth major league season, has appeared in three All-Star Games, and is the only big leaguer in history to hit 120 home runs while stealing 120 bases.

For this reason, scouts agree that “such power at bat, combined with his speed between bases, outweighs his defensive deficiencies.”

With his 300-long batting average, Acuña is going for 32-plus home runs and 66-plus steals, making him a good candidate to be the fifth member of the 40-40 club.

The other four, José Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez and Alfonso Soriano.

Meanwhile, Arráez, who arrived in the Majors in 2019, has hit for 326 in his career and has finished over 300 in four of five seasons, including last year he was the Nation’s leader at bat with 316.

This year he joined a group of just eight other distinguished hitters who have hit for 400 or more since 1941, when Ted Williams finished the season with 406.

Look who are those nine that accompany Yaracuy’s “La Regadera”: 422, Larry Walker in 1997; 421, Chipper Jones in 2008; 410, Rod Carew in 1983; 409 batting average, Tony Gwynn in 1997; 408, Paul O’Neill in 1994; 406, Ted Williams in 1941; 405, Stan Musial in 1948; 402, Ted Williams in 1948 (second time); 401, John Olerud in 1993; 401, Luis Arráez, in 2023.

Olerud and Arráez both connected that time 85 hits in 212 shifts.

THE OTHER THREE

MVP CANDIDATES

Pete Alonso (Mets) has special power. This year he’s on pace for the finals with 60 home runs and 140 or more RBIs. But he won’t be a good MVP candidate if he continues to hit around 240…he’ll Dawn and We’ll See!

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals) has been one of the reasons for the San Luis troop to become a winning team. For this reason, he too has gone from being little considered a bigleaguer to a candidate for Most Valuable.

This 23-year-old utility seems to have anchored at third base, where he shows signs of stellar. He’s hitting .264, 14 home runs, 44 RBIs.

After Acuña, on the Braves’ roster, the second 2023 MVP candidate is the catcher, Sean Murphy, the Major League leader in def (defensive value), with 9.9 and is on his way to winning The Silver Slugger.

AROUND 17,000 HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO BAT FOR 400

Now, how do you get a 406 batting average?

Well, connecting a hit in every less than three turns.

Logically, because with a hit every three turns, the average is 300, which only the very good get. So if you hit for 400, what you accomplish is a feat.

It is that the pitchers have a three to seven advantage over the hitters.

That explains that comparison that, in 82 years, since 1941, only nine have hit 400 or more in the Major Leagues.

Astonishing, because in that period close to 17,000 players have passed through the Majors.

PILOT IN WAR II

Ted Williams was in the Major Leagues between 1939 and 1960, 21 years old, but he only played in l8 seasons, because in 1941, ’42 and ’43, he was a pilot during World War II.

TED’S FEES

For his 19 big league campaigns, Ted Williams earned a total of $1,920,000. The highest fees from him in a season, 90 thousand dollars.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

LEYENDA… ACUÑA…

Ronald Acuña, candidato número uno, hasta ahora, para ganar el MVP de la Nacional este año.

LEYENDA… ARRAEZ…

Luis Arráez, nativo de San Felipe, otro fuerte candidato al MVP 2023.

LEYENDA… TED WILLIAMS…

Ted Williams, el último bigleaguer que ha bateado para 400 ó más, hace 82 años.

Nativos del Litoral Central y de San Felipe

ACUÑA Y ARRÁEZ PRIMEROS

CANDIDATOS A SER MVP 2023

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – En el tercer mes de la temporada ya se puede señalar a quienes vuelan con alas de Más Valiosos. Este año en la Liga Nacional, aparecen no menos de seis interesantes muchachos con juego tan sólido, que cualquiera de ellos puede ser, al final, el premiado.

Ese grupo lo encabeza el yaracuyano de San Felipe, Luis Arráez (Marlins), desprendido con 403 de promedio al bate, 88 hits en 216 turnos.

Lo siguen, el californiano, Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), 335, 12 jonrones, 42 impulsadas; y Ronald Acuña (Bravos), nativo del Litoral Central, promedio de 327, 12 cuadrangulares, 34 remolcadas y 28 robos de bases en 33 intentos.

Acuña, quien apenas está en su sexta temporada de Grandes Ligas, ha aparecido en tres Juegos de Estrellas, y ha sido el único bigleaguer en la historia que ha disparado 120 jonrones y a la vez ha robado 120 bases.

Por eso, los scouts coinciden en opinar que “tal poder al bate, combinado con su velocidad entre base y base, sobrepasan sus deficiencias defensivas”.

Con su 300 largo de promedio al bate, Acuña va para 32 o más jonrones y 66 o más robos, por lo que es un buen candidato a ser el quinto miembro del club de los 40-40.

Los otros cuatro, José Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez y Alfonso Soriano.

Mientras, Arráez, quien llegó a las Mayores en 2019, ha bateado en su carrera para 326 y ha terminado sobre 300 en cuatro de cinco temporadas, incluso el año pasado fue líder de la Nacional al bate con 316.

Este año ingresó a un grupo de apenas otros ocho distinguidos bateadores, que han logrado batear para 400 o más, desde 1941, cuando Ted Williams terminó la campaña con 406.

Miren quiénes son esos nueve que acompañan a “La Regadera” de Yaracuy: 422, Larry Walker en 1997; 421, Chiper Jones en 2008; 410, Rod Carew en 1983; 409, Tony Gwynn en 1997; 408, Paul O´Neill en 1994; 406, Ted Williams en 1941; 405, Stán Musial en 1948; 402, Ted Williams en 1948 (segunda vez); 401, John Olerud en 1993; 401, Luis Arráez, en 2023.

Olerud y Arráez conectaron ambos esa vez 85 incogibles en 212 turnos.

LOS OTROS TRES

CANDIDATOS MVP

Pete Alonso (Mets) tiene especial poder. Este año va a ritmo para final con 60 jonrones y 140 impulsadas o más. Pero no será un buen candidato para Más Valioso si continúa bateando alrededor de los 240… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!.

Nolan Gorman (Cardenales) ha sido uno de los motivos para que la tropa de San Luis se haya transformado en equipo ganador. Por eso, también él ha venido a ser de bigleaguer poco tomado en cuenta a candidato a Más Valioso.

Este utílity, de 23 años, parece haber anclado en tercera base, donde da señales de estelar. Batea para 264, 14 jonrones, 44 remolcadas.

Tras de Acuña, en el róster de los Bravos, el segundo candidato 2023 a MVP es el receptor, Sean Murphy, líder de las Mayores en def (valor a la defensiva), con 9.9 y va camino a ganar El Silver Slugger.

CERCA DE 17 MIL NO HAN PODIDO BATEAR PARA 400

Ahora, ¿cómo se logra promedio al bate de 406?

Pues, conectando un hit en cada menos de tres turnos.

Lógicamente, porque con un incogible cada tres turnos, el promedio es de 300, lo que sólo consiguen los muy buenos. Entonces, si se batea para 400, lo que se logra es una hazaña.

Es que los pitchers tienen ventaja de tres a siete frente los bateadores.

Eso explica aquella comparación de que, en 82 años, desde 1941, solamente nueve hayan bateado en Grandes Ligas para 400 ó más.

Asombroso, porque en ese período han pasado por las Mayores cerca de 17 mil peloteros.

PILOTO EN LA II GUERRA

Ted Williams estuvo en Grandes Ligas entre 1939 y 1960, 21 años, pero jugó sólo en l8 temporadas, porque en 1941,’42 y ’43, fue piloto durante la II Guerra Mundial.

LOS HONORARIOS DE TED

Por sus 19 campañas de bigleaguer, Ted Williams cobró en total, un millón 92 mil dólares. Sus mayores honorarios en una temporada, 90 mil dólares.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

