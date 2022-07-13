León Day pitched in Venezuela in 1940 – León Day lanzó en Venezuela en 1940

Sign in a travel agency…: “Get out of here!”… Levi Benshimol.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

My dear friend, Franklin Virgüez, a notable actor and also a journalism graduate from Miami, asks….: “Is it true that pitcher León Day, from the Negro Leagues and a member of the Hall of Fame, played in Venezuela?”

Friend Frank…: That’s right. With Vargas in 1940, I saw him pitch. He won 12 games and lost one, with a 2.01 total ERA.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, asks…: “How were the first hits in the Major Leagues by Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, Orlando Cepeda and Orestes Miñoso?”

Amigo Lalo…: Aparicio, groundout to right field; Clemente, double left-center; Carew, line to left field; Cepeda, line between left and center, double; Minoso, triple right-center.

Via Latino Sports, writes William Coppola…: “Excellent column, Juan. Many of these athletes have little sense of baseball history, thinking that the All-Star Game is a waste of time. They don’t take into account the children, whose parents work very hard to pay to see their favorite ballplayers. Keep writing these valuable stories.”

Friend Will…: Thank you for reading and for writing to me.

The ninety-year-old lady, Pepina Coelles Jaén, from Villa de Cura, sent me an emotional note. She says…: “Mr. Juan Vené, I have been a baseball fan since I was 10 years old, and an admirer of you as a sports journalist and author of your wonderful books, such as The History of the World Series (2 volumes), The Best Anecdotes of Baseball, Five Thousand Years of Baseball , etc. Congratulations and may God Bless you and give you good health. She writes him a Caraquista from the year 1942; Today I am 91 years old. I am from Villa de Cura (Aragua), birthplace of José Pérez Colmenares, “El Terrible Pérez”. Greetings and hugs full of love and admiration. Pepina Coelles Jaén”.

Amiga Pepi…: You have moved me to the beyond,

with a background of sorrowful sobs.

Jefferson E. Román G. de Gestineau, Canada, asks…: “Are runners hit by batted balls always out?”

Dude Jeff…: The exception is when the ball has passed an infielder and then makes contact with the runner. In this case there is no out. Rule 5.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español——————————–

León Day lanzó en Venezuela en 1940

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Mi querido amigo, Franklin Virgüez, notable actor y además, graduado en periodismo, de Miami, pregunta….: “¿Cierto que el lanzador León Day, de las Ligas Negras y miembro del Hall de la Fama, jugó en Venezuela?”.

Amigo Frank…: Así es. Con el Vargas en 1940, le ví lanzar. Ganó 12 juegos y perdió uno, con efectividad total de 2.01.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta…: “¿Cómo fueron los primeros incogibles en las Grandes Ligas de Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, Orlando Cepeda y Orestes Miñoso?”.

Amigo Lalo…: Aparicio, roletazo al right field; Clemente, doble left-center; Carew, línea al left field; Cepeda, línea entre left y center, doble; Miñoso, triple right-center.

Vía Latino Sports, escribe William Coppola…: “Excelente columna, Juan. Muchos de estos atletas tienen poco sentido de la historia del beisbol, al pensar que El Juego de Estrellas es una pérdida de tiempo. No toman en cuenta a los niños, cuyos padres trabajan muy duro para pagar a fin de ver a sus peloteros favoritos. Mantente escribiendo estas valiosas historias”.

Amigo Will…: Gracias por leerme y por escribirme.

Me envió emotiva nota la dama nonagenaria, Pepina Coelles Jaén, de Villa de Cura. Dice…: “Sr. Juan Vené, soy aficionada al beisbol desde que tenía 10 años, y admiradora de usted como periodista deportivo y autor de sus maravillosos libros, como La Historia de las Series Mundiales (2 tomos), Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol, Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol, etc. Felicitaciones y que Dios lo Bendiga y le dé mucha salud. Le escribe una Caraquista desde el año 1942; hoy día tengo 91 años de edad. Soy de Villa de Cura (Aragua), cuna de José Pérez Colmenares, “El Terrible Pérez”. Saludos y Abrazos llenos de mucho cariño y admiración. Pepina Coelles Jaén”.

Amiga Pepi…: Me has emocionado hasta el más allá,

con fondo de sollozos compungidos.

Jefferson E. Román G. de Gestineau, Canadá, pregunta…: “¿Son siempre outs los corredores golpeados por pelotas bateadas?”.

Amigo Jeff…: La excepción es cuando el batazo ha sobrepasado a un infielder y después hace contacto con el corredor. En este caso no hay out. Regla 5.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

