Less than eight million pay the Padres to Soto – Menos de ocho millones pagan los Padres a Soto

“In Miami, Spanish is spoken in restaurants, shops, hotels, on the streets. A foreigner may think that what is not spoken in Miami is English”… Eladio Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Just under $8 million the Padres have to pay Juan Soto for the rest of the season. The Dominican was signed by the Nationals for 17.1 million for the entire campaign… ** But in the meantime, Juan, his agent Scott Boras, and the people of San Diego will have to discuss whether or not to sign him for 500 million until 2037… If they don’t reach an agreement, the slugger would be a free agent after the 2024 season… It’ll dawn and we’ll see!, as it were… ** The Nationals received the following players for Soto: first baseman Josh Bell, first baseman Luke Voit , shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana…

“Cubans have a dramatic concept of goodbye. All Cuban farewells are eternal, sticky and hysterical”… Eladio Secades.-

** Those who have collected 500 or more home runs in the Major Leagues are just 28. My friends at Yardbarker gave me the list…: Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714, Alex Rodríguez 696, Albert Pujols 686, Willie Mays 660 , Ken Griffey Jr. 630, Jim Thome 612.

Sammy Sosa 609, Frank Róbinson 586, Mark McGwire 583, Harmon Killebrew 573, Rafael Palmeiro 569, Reggie Jackson 563, Manny Ramírez 555, Mike Schmidt 548, David Ortiz 541, Mickey Mantle 536.

Jimmie Foxx 534, Willie McCovey 521, Frank Thomas 521, Ted Williams 521, Ernie Banks 512, Eddie Mathews 512, Mel Ott 511, Gary Sheffield 509, Miguel Cabrera 506, Eddie Murray 504.

** Only two active players in this privileged group, Pujols and Cabrera… ** Aaron Judge has hit 201 home runs in six seasons and so far this season… ** More than three thousand minor leaguers will be released at the end of the season… ** They now have a chance in the Independent Leagues, in Japan, Korea and Mexico…** To the youngsters who want to be bigleaguers, I suggest preparing for a profession, a trade, just in case… ** And to the parents, please, that before everything else, get an education…

“We Cubans prolong the burial ceremony just like the wedding ceremony. At the funeral we cry and at weddings we eat more than any other town in the world”… Eladio Secades.-

——————————-Español————————————

Menos de ocho millones pagan los Padres a Soto

“En Miami se habla español en restaurantes, tiendas, hoteles, en las calles. Un forastero puede pensar que lo que no se habla en Miami es inglés”… Eladio Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Sólo menos de ocho millones de dólares tienen que pagarle los Padres a Juan Soto, por lo que falta de temporada. El dominicano estaba firmado por los Nationals por 17 millones 100 mil para toda la campaña… ** Pero entre tanto, Juan, su agente Scott Boras y la gente de San Diego, habrán de discutir si le firman o no por 500 millones hasta 2037… Si no llegan a un acuerdo, el slugger sería agente libre después de la temporada 2024… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!, como quien dice… ** Los National recibieron por Soto, y el primera base Josh Bell, al primera base Luke Voit, al shortstop C.J. Abrams, a los outfielders James Wood y Robert Hassell, a los lanzadores MacKenzie Gore y Jarlin Susana…

“Los cubanos tenemos un concepto dramático del adiós. Todas las despedidas cubanas son eternas, pegajosas e histéricas”… Eladio Secades.-

** Los que han coleccionado 500 y más jonrones en Grandes Ligas son apenas 28. Mis amigos de Yardbarker me facilitaron la lista…: Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714, Alex Rodríguez 696, Albert Pujols 686, Willie Mays 660, Ken Griffey hijo 630, Jim Thome 612.

Sammy Sosa 609, Frank Róbinson 586, Mark McGwire 583, Harmon Killebrew 573, Rafael Palmeiro 569, Reggie Jackson 563, Manny Ramírez 555, Mike Schmidt 548, David Ortiz 541, Mickey Mantle 536.

Jimmie Foxx 534, Willie McCovey 521, Frank Thomas 521, Ted Williams 521, Ernie Banks 512, Eddie Mathews 512, Mel Ott 511, Gary Sheffield 509, Miguel Cabrera 506, Eddie Murray 504.

** Solamente dos activos en este privilegiado grupo, Pujols y Cabrera… ** Aaron Judge ha despachado 201 jonrones en seis temporadas y lo que va de la actual… ** Más de tres mil peloteros de las menores quedarán libre al terminar la temporada… ** Ellos tiene chance ahora en las Ligas Independientes, en Japón, Korea y México…** A los jovencitos que quieren ser bigleaguers, les sugiero prepararse en una profesión, un oficio, por si… ** Y a los padres, por favor, que antes de todo lo demás, sea la educación…

“Los cubanos prolongamos la ceremonia del entierro igual que la de la boda. En el entierro lloramos y en las bodas comemos más que ningún otro pueblo en el mundo”… Eladio Secades.-

