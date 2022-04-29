Let sign theft be allowed – Que sea permitido el robo de señas

“I have a headache all over my body”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** Bryce Harper (Phillies) will remain on the disabled list for another week or two with right elbow soreness. He has thrown lightly, a few balls, but under medical observation… ** After the operation on the right shoulder, pitcher Jacob DeGrom (Mets), has been put on an exercise program, which will last for three weeks, when the doctors have to examine him to see how long he should go without throwing balls… ** The Yankees accused of stealing signs with technological help. I think it’s time to legalize password theft, even with all the possible help of videos and attachments. The thing would then be to know which teams would install the best devices. And I wonder, would that really harm the game? …

** The Hall of Fame system was modified to elect veterans, that is, managers, umpires, executives, as well as players retired for at least 16 years. Now the Contemporary Baseball Era, will consist from 1980 to the present; while the Classic Baseball Era, it will be the period before 1980, even the Negro Leagues and also before the Negro Leagues…

“Baseball is losing its essence with the exaggerated use of state-of-the-art statistics. The instinct of a player to create situations is no longer taken into account”… Iván Rodríguez.-

** Two Spanish-speaking players who play in Japan, who ask me not to publish their names, say that they ate human meat in a restaurant there. They say that this is fashionable, so there are numerous places where they serve it. What surprises them is that none of those restaurants have the name “Los Caníbales”… ** Yankees manager Aaron Boone is euphoric since his first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, hit all three home runs in one game. It was against the Orioles, they won 12-8, and the day before yesterday they were in first place in the Division, with a record of 12-6. Boone commented…: “We’re like the 1927 Yankees. I don’t know who the Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig are these days, but we are powerful at bat.” Rizzo, 32, is signed with the Yankees for this season and the next, for 16 million dollars, he has hit eight home runs, and is the leader of both Leagues…

“I bet on my team, that they won every day. I loved my team and believed in my team. I did everything in my power to win the games”… Pete Rose.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

————————————Español——————————————-

Que sea permitido el robo de señas

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Bryce Harper (Phillies) permanecerá en la lista de lesionados una o dos semanas más, con sus dolencias en el codo derecho. Ha tirado suave, unas cuantas pelotas, pero bajo observación médica… ** Después de la operación en el hombro derecho, del lanzador Jacob DeGrom (Mets), lo han sometido a un programa de ejercicios, que se prolongará durante tres semanas, cuando los médicos han de examinarlo para ver el tiempo que debe permanecer sin lanzar pelotas… ** Los Yankees acusados de robar señas con ayuda tecnológica. Creo que ya es hora de legalizar el robo de las señas, aún con toda la ayuda posible de videos y anexos. La cosa sería entonces, conocer cuáles equipos instalarían los mejores aparatos. Y me pregunto, ¿realmente, eso perjudicaría al juego?…

** Fue modificado el sistema del Hall de la Fama, para elegir a los veteranos, o sea, mánagers, umpires, ejecutivos, igual que peloteros retirados durante no menos de 16 años. Ahora la Contemporary Baseball Era, consistirá desde 1980 hasta la actualidad; mientras que la Classic Baseball Era, será el período antes de 1980, incluso las Ligas Negras y también antes de las Ligas Negras…

“El beisbol está perdiendo su esencia con el uso exagerado de estadísticas de última generación. Ya no se toma en cuenta el instinto de un jugador para crear situaciones”… Iván Rodríguez.-

** Dos peloteros de habla hispana que juegan en Japón, quienes me piden no publicar sus nombres, cuentan que en un restaurant allá comieron carne humana. Dicen que eso está de moda, por lo que hay numerosos sitios donde la sirven. Lo que les extraña es que ninguno de esos restaurantes tenga por nombre “Los Caníbales”… ** El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, está eufórico desde que su primera base, Anthony Rizzo, sacó los tres jonrones en un juego. Fue frente a los Orioles, ganaron 12-8, y anteayer se montaron en el primer lugar de la División, con record de 12-6. Comentó Boone…: “Somos como los Yankees de 1927. No sé quiénes son el Babe Ruth y el Lou Gehrig de estos días, pero sí somos poderosos al bate”. Rizzo, de 32 años, está firmado con los Yankees para esta temporada y la siguiente, por 16 millones de dólares, ha disparado ocho cuadrangulares, y es líder de ambas Ligas…

“Aposté a mi equipo, a que ganaba todos los días. Amaba a mi equipo y creía en mi equipo. Hice todo lo que estaba a mi alcance para ganar los juegos”… Pete Rose.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com