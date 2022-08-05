Dodgers entertain the new Padres tonight/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The San Diego Padres come to LA for a 3 game series against the first place Dodgers this weekend, where they sit 12.5 games behind them in the Western Division. The Dodgers are hands down the best team in the National League. But SD has a different look since we last saw them. The Dodgers have beaten them 4 out of 6 times so far this year and the feeling is that it will be much more difficult for the Dodgers to dominate this team for the rest of the season.

After Padres president of baseball operations and general manager, A. J. Preller pulled off the biggest blockbuster trade of the season with the Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds and to a lesser degree, the Boston Red Sox, there is a different air about the NL West. A division that has been dominated by these Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won this division 8 of the past 9 years and are poised to win it again.

When the Padres made the deal to bring the biggest prize of the trade deadline, super star Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to this club, it changed everything. Being able to include Josh Bell makes this lineup frightening for an opposing pitcher. When you add Manny Machado, Brandon Drury and eventually Fernando Tatis Jr. from San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic, who can they pitch around?

They may not catch the Dodgers for the division title but they have a good chance of catching and surpassing the Atlanta Braves, who are just 3 games ahead in the race for the top spot in the wild card. All of that means that they will be a legitimate World Series contender when the post season begins. As they once said in Rome,”Let the games begin.”