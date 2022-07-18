Mariners Dominican, Julio Rodríguez, set to be in HR Derby/ MLB, Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez, from Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, is looking to join some rare rookie territory, as the only first-year player this year to participate in the HR Derby. There have been only two other first year players who’ve won outright, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in 2017 and the Mets’ Pete Alonso in 2019. Alonso is looking to win his third consecutive Derby. For Rodríguez, being matched up in the first round against Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will be a challenge for this young phenom.

Five of the eight participants in this HR Derby are Latinos. Along with Rodríguez and Soto are Albert Pujols, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, José Ramírez, Bani, Dominican Republic and Ronald Acuña Jr. from La Guaira, Venezuela.

Let the games begin!

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”