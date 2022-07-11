Letters from Beyond.- Arch Ward’s to A. Judge and G. Stanton / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Arch Ward para A. Judge y G. Stanton

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My most admired Aaron and Giancarlo…: I imagine you already know that I am the one who invented The All-Star Game in 1932, so that the first one was played in 1933.

And this year you were the first ones announced as part of the starting lineups for next week’s. Yesterday afternoon was when they announced the others.

It excites me to know that you are enthusiastic about The All-Star Game, when there have been disinterested players, because they have preferred to rest or because they feared getting injured.

Until last year, 91 of these meetings have been held. There were four years out of two, 1959, 1960, 1961 and 1962, because the enthusiasm of the public was great. But it was very difficult to organize them, since in a few days players from all the teams around the United States had to be mobilized twice.

On two occasions it was not held, in 1945, due to transport restrictions, due to World War II, and in 2020, due to the pandemic.

But we are doing very well. And the advent of television has been beneficial, not only because of the increase in economic income through commercials, but also because many millions of people in many countries can see what has happened on the ground.

I think that all of you the protagonists of the matter, in addition to fulfilling something that is part of the profession, have a great time, because, instead of a normal competition, it is a kind of social meeting of the people of the Major Leagues, ballplayers , public, executives, journalists, everyone.

So much so, that around the game, countless events are presented today, such as The Future Star Game, the Home Run Derby, the batting machines, the numerous exhibitions.

Yes, I am happy, happy that it occurred to me to invent this activity, and now see the results, with the American League owner of 46 victories, the National League with 43; and two draws, due to rain in 1961, and because the players ran out in 2002.

The next of these games will be in Seattle, on July 11, 2023, so they are invited. In 2026, the anniversary of the Independence of the USA, it will be in Philadelphia. The venues for 2024 and 2025 have not been announced.

Well, my dear boys, I hope that on Tuesday the 19th they will make people vibrate in Los Angeles, with their monumental hits and that our baseball party will be another success.

Just like now, I always wish you the best of the best

Hugs to both of you, and to the rest of the All Star Game rosters… Arch.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————————————–Español——————————————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Arch Ward para A. Judge y G. Stanton

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis admirados Aaron y Giancarlo…: Me imagino ya saben que soy quien inventó El Juego de Estrellas en 1932, para que se jugara el primero en 1933.

Y este año fueron Uds. los primeros anunciados como parte de las alineaciones iniciales del de la semana que viene. Ayer tarde era cuando anunciaban a los demás.

Me entusiasma saberlos entusiasmados por El Juego de Estrellas, cuando ha habido peloteros desinteresados, porque han preferido descansar o porque temieron lesionarse.

Hasta el del año pasado, se han celebrado 91 de estos encuentros. Hubo cuatro años de dos, 1959, 1960, 1961 y 1962, porque el entusiasmo del público era mucho. Pero resultó muy difícil organizarlos, ya que en pocos días había que movilizar dos veces peloteros de todos los equipos alrededor de Estados Unidos.

En dos oportunidades no se celebró, en 1945, por las restricciones del transporte, debido a la II Guerra Mundial, y en 2020, por la pandemia.

Pero, vamos muy bien. Y el advenimiento de la televisión ha sido provechoso, no solo por el aumento de ingresos económicos vía comerciales, sino también porque muchos millones de personas en numerosos países, pueden ver lo ocurrido en el terreno.

Creo que todos Uds. los protagonistas del asunto, además de cumplir con algo que es parte de la profesión, se divierten en grande, porque, en vez de una competencia normal, es una especie de encuentro social de la gente de las Mayores, peloteros, público, ejecutivos, periodistas, todos.

Tánto, que alrededor del juego, se presentan hoy día infinidad de eventos, como El Juego de Estrellas del Futuro, el Jonrón Derby, las máquinas de bateo, las numerosas exhibiciones.

Sí estoy contento, feliz de que se me ocurriera inventar esta actividad, y ver ahora los resultados, con la Americana dueña de 46 victorias, la Nacional con 43; y dos empates, por lluvia en 1961, y porque se acabaron los jugadores en 2002.

El próximo de estos juegos será en Seattle, el 11 de julio, 2023, pues, están invitados. En 2026, aniversario de la Independencia de USA, será en Philadelphia. No han anunciado las sedes de 2024 y 2025.

Bueno, mis queridos muchachones, espero que el martes 19 pongan a vibrar a la gente en Los Ángeles, con sus batazos monumentales y que sea otro éxito nuestra fiesta del beisbol.

Igual que ahora, siempre les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor

Abrazos para los dos, y para el resto de los rósters del Juego de Eatrellas… Arch.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5