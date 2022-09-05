Letters from Beyond.- Bowie Kühn’s for Rob Manfred / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Bowie Kühn para Rob Manfred

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Mr. Manfred…: I was baseball commissioner between 1969 and 1984, I’ve been in this Beyond Here, which you call Beyond, since 2007, and I was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Every two years, my wife, Luisa, and I would visit professional baseball venues in Latin America. You have been a commissioner for nearly seven years, as if the game did not exist in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba or Venezuela.

I inform you, Mr. Commissioner, that this game does exist and it is very vigorous.

You have been the commissioner with the best fees, 17.5 million dollars a year, plus travel and public relations expenses. But the only thing he has done is to please the television networks as much as they demand, to the detriment of sport and entertainment.

And never in history has there been the relaxation, the disorder, the bad image that reigns in the fields of the Major Leagues today, with each player uniformed and dressed as he comes out of the lining of the jockstrap, managers and coaches without uniform shirts, pants at ground level or above the knees, batters out of the plate after each pitch to fix some gloves that have nothing to fix.

Where is, Mr. Manfred, the uniformity, where is the respect for the public and the game itself, where is your work?

Does the figure of Fernando Tatis deserve the same respect as that of Phil Rizzuto, or that of Trevor Williams the same respect as that of Sandy Koufax, or that of Commissioner A.B. Happy Chandler just like Rob Manfred’s?

And suddenly you invent the nonsense of a free runner at second during extra innings, so they don’t last, because that’s what your television partners asked you to do.

Because, whatever television asks of you, even if it ends baseball, you grant it. I mean, Rob Manfred is not commissioner of baseball, but of ESPN and FOX.

Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, racist and all, has gone on to immortality as the greatest commissioner in history. You are already considered the worst.

Let’s see if you are able to answer this naive question…:

Why and why does the figure of the commissioner exist, if those who rule in the Major Leagues are the players and the television networks?

In other words, Mr. Manfred, you are an illustrious and very expensive bum.

I wish for baseball the best of the future, not like the one that is glimpsed now, in your hands.

I hope God forgives you… Bowi.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————Español————————————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Bowie Kühn para Rob Manfred

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Señor Manfred…: Fui comisionado del beisbol entre 1969 y 1984, estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde 2007, y me elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 2008.

Cada dos años, mi esposa, Luisa, y yo visitábamos las sedes del beisbol profesional de Latinoamérica. Usted es comisionado hace cerca de siete años, como si la pelota no existiera en México, Panamá, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Dominicana, Cuba ni en Venezuela.

Le informo, señor comisionado que sí existe esa pelota y muy vigorosa.

Usted ha sido el comisionado con mejores honorarios, 17 millones 500 mil dólares anuales, más gastos de viajes y de relaciones públicas. Pero lo único que ha hecho es complacer a las cadenas de televisión en cuanto exigen, en detrimento del deporte y del espectáculo.

Y nunca en la historia hubo el relajo, el desorden, la mala imagen que reina en los terrenos de Grandes Ligas hoy día, con cada pelotero uniformado y enmelenado como le sale del forro del suspensorio, mánagers y coaches sin las camisas del uniforme, pantalones a ras del suelo o más arriba de las rodillas, bateadores fuera de home tras cada lanzamiento para arreglarse unos guantines que nada tienen qué arreglar.

¿Dónde está, señor Manfred, la uniformidad, dónde el respeto al público y al mismo juego, dónde está su trabajo?

¿Merece la figura de Fernando Tatis, igual respeto que la de Phil Rizzuto, o la de Trevor Williams igual respeto que la de Sandy Koufax, o la del comisionado A.B. Happy Chandler igual que la de Rob Manfred?

Y de pronto usted inventa el disparate de un corredor gratis en segunda durante los extra innings, para que no se prolonguen, porque así se lo pidieron sus socios de la televisión.

Porque, cuanto le pida la televisión, así acabe con el beisbol, usted lo concede. O sea, Rob Manfred no es comisionado del beisbol, sino de ESPN y de FOX.

El juez Kenesaw Mountain Landis, racista y todo, ha pasado a la inmortalidad como el mejor comisionado en la historia. Usted ya es considerado el peor.

A ver si es capaz de responder a esta ingenua pregunta…:

¿Para qué y por qué existe la figura del comisionado, si quienes mandan en Grandes Ligas son los jugadores y las cadenas de televisión?

En otras palabras, señor Manfred, usted es un ilustre y muy costoso inútil.

Deseo para el beisbol el mejor de los futuros, no como el que se vislumbra ahora, en sus manos.

Espero que Dios lo perdone… Bowi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5