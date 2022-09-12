Letters from Beyond.- Casey Stengel’s to Buck Showalter / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Casey Stengel para Buck Showalter

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Buckie…:

The Rob Manfred thing is a torment for the people of baseball, especially for you, the managers.

Now it has fallen into the worst of the unnecessary by banning, from 2023, the shift defense. That is to say, it takes away from the managers the right to defend themselves, within the Rules, as it comes out of the suspensory.

In this Beyond Here, which you call Beyond, you see everything, but I don’t see anything wrong with baseball because the defense moves all to the left or to the right.

What does harm the sport and the show are crazy things like forcing pitchers to release the ball in no more than 15 seconds without runners on the bases and 20 when there are people in the way, or the gift runner in the extra innings.

My dear Buckie, let’s hope that baseball is immortal, so that it survives in the face of so many treacherous attacks.

Oh ok! A change that does seem positive to me is the new size of the pads. Being bigger they will avoid injuries, especially at first base.

As for your Mets, I heard an alarm, but they were detached from April 11, when they took first place, until a few days ago, when a loss to the Pirates put the Braves in that place of honor.

But yesterday you were already in the lead again, with 88-52, over Atlanta, 87-52.

Interesting fight of the two teams for the place of honors.

You calm down, that the roster is good. Best wishes in these final days… Casey.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————-Español———————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Casey Stengel para Buck Showalter

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi estimado Buckie …:

Lo de Rob Manfred es un tormento para la gente del beisbol, especialmente para ustedes, los mánagers.

Ahora ha caído en lo peor de lo innecesario al prohibir, desde 2023, la defensa shift. Es decir, le arrebata a los mánagers el derecho a defenderse, dentro de las Reglas, como les salga del suspensorio.

En este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, uno lo ve todo, pero no veo por ningún lado el mal al beisbol porque la defensiva se mueva toda a la izquierda o a la derecha.

Lo que sí hace daño al deporte y al espectáculo son locuras como lo de obligar a los pitchers a soltar la bola en no más de 15 segundos sin corredores en las bases y 20 cuando sí hay gente en el camino, o lo del corredor de regalo en los extra innings.

Mi querido Buckie, esperemos que el beisbol sea inmortal, para que sobreviva ante tantas agresiones a traición.

¡Ah, bueno! Un cambio que sí me parece positivo es el del nuevo tamaño de las almohadillas. Al ser más grandes evitarán lesiones, especialmente en primera base.

En cuanto a tus Mets, oí una alarma, pero es que iban desprendidos desde el 11 de abril, cuando se montaron en primer lugar, hasta hace unos días, cuando una derrota ante los Piratas, montó en ese lugar de honor a los Bravos.

Pero ayer ya estabas otra vez en situación de líder, con 88-52, sobre Atlanta, 87-52.

Interesante lucha de los dos equipos por el lugar de los honores.

Tu tranquilo, que el róster es bueno. Mis mejores deseos en estos días finales… Casey.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5