Letters from Beyond.- From Jackie Róbinson to Sandy Koufax / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Jackie Róbinson para Sandy Koufax

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Sandy…: You already know that in this Hereafter, which you call Beyond, we find out about everything immediately. Therefore, I am happy for the statue that, at your 86 years of age, they have erected and unveiled next to mine, outside Dodger Stadium.

I remember as if it happened yesterday, when you came to the team. Because they considered you a very promising basketball player and suddenly, you were an extraordinary pitcher, since you didn’t even play in minors, you went straight up, from the University to the Dodgers.

I never forget that afternoon in June 1955, when I arrived at my locker, you were already getting dressed in front of yours. But you wrapped a towel around your waist and came to greet me. You extended your hand to me, you smiled, and these were your words…:

“Jakie…: My name is Sandy Koufax. I admire you for what you have done in favor of integration, for the good of baseball and for the good of humanity. I am very happy to be your teammate.”

I had already played nine years in the Majors and was in my 35th year, so I was thinking about retirement. But yes, I spent two seasons together with you,

seeing how you were adapting to the maximum baseball. And later, when I was off the ball, I was always aware of your successes, in such a dizzying race towards the Hall of Fame.

Now you moved me to tears, when unveiling your statue you said…:

“It is now 67 years since Jackie Róbinson and I met and were teammates and great friends. Sharing space with him on that roster was something absolutely unimaginable.”

My dear Sandy…: Hearing such praise touched my soul. Because I am only a grandson of slaves and I was a six-month-old child abandoned by his father. I never met him.

You are such a fine gentleman, that even now, when I am no longer among you, you move me.

By the way, thanks to Fred Wilpon, the gentleman who owned the Mets, because for him you gave up basketball and dedicated yourself one hundred percent to baseball.

I learned that when you finished high school, your best friend was Wilpon, and he was the best pitcher among all the students. It was because you admired him and followed him that you dedicated yourself to baseball. So, when you signed with the Dodgers, many were surprised because they expected you to sign with the New York Knicks.

Hugs, friend Sandy. In this More Here you are loved with admiration. My wishes for you to always be well, healthy… Jack.

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Jackie Róbinson para Sandy Koufax

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido Sandy…: Ya sabes que en este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, nos

enteramos de todo e inmediatamente. Por eso, estoy feliz por la estatua que, a tus 86 años de edad, te han erigido y develado al lado de la mía, en las afueras del estadio de los Dodgers.

Recuerdo como si hubiera ocurrido ayer, cuando llegaste al equipo. Porque te consideraban un jugador de basquet muy prometedor y de pronto, eras lanzador extraordinario, ya que ni siquiera jugaste en menores, subiste directo, de la Universidad a los Dodgers.

Nunca olvido aquella tarde de junio de 1955, al momento de yo llegar a mi locker, ya tú te estabas uniformando frente al tuyo. Pero te echaste una toalla por la cintura y llegaste a saludarme. Me extendiste la mano, sonreíste, y estas fueron tus palabras…:

“Jakie…: Mi nombre es Sandy Koufax. Te admiro por lo que has hecho en favor de la integración, para bien del beisbol y para bien de la humanidad. Estoy muy feliz por ser tu compañero de equipo”.

Ya yo había jugado nueve años en las Mayores y estaba en mis 35 de edad, por lo que pensaba en el retiro. Pero sí, estuve dos temporadas junto contigo,

viendo cómo te ibas adaptando al máximo beisbol. Y después, ya yo fuera de la pelota, siempre estuve al tanto de tus éxitos, en carrera tan vertiginosa hacia el Hall de la Fama.

Ahora me emocionaste hasta las lágrimas, cuando al develar tu estatua dijiste…:

“Hace ahora 67 años que Jackie Róbinson y yo nos conocimos y fuimos compañeros de equipo y grandes amigos. Compartir espacio con él en aquel roster, fue algo absolutamente inimaginable”.

Mi querido Sandy…: Oír tal elogio me llegó al alma. Porque sólo soy un nieto de esclavos y fui un niño de seis meses abandonado por su padre. Nunca lo conocí.

Eres tan fino caballero, que aún ahora, cuando ya no estoy entre Uds. me conmueves.

Por cierto, gracias a Fred Wilpon, el caballero que fuera propietario de los Mets, porque por él dejaste el basquetbol y te dedicaste ciento por ciento al beisbol.

Supe que terminando tu high school, tu mejor amigo era Wilpon, y él era el mejor pítcher entre todos los estudiantes. Por admirarlo y por seguirlo, fue que te dedicaste al beisbol. Así que, cuando firmaste con los Dodgers, muchos se sorprendieron porque esperaban firmaras con los New York Knicks.

Abrazos, amigo Sandy. En este Más Acá se te quiere con admiración. Mis deseos porque sigas siempre bien, saludable… Jack.

