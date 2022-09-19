Letters from Beyond – From Mickey Mantle to Aaron Judge / Las cartas desde el Más Allá – De Mickey Mantle para Aaron Judge

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Aaron: You have become, with reason and power at bat, one of the most notable figures in the baseball scene. Nothing easy today, when bigleagues of the quality of Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urías, Pete Alonso, Paúl Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman and company.

For this reason, because you are one of the most admired, the gossip newspaper already says that you are leaving the Yankees, and nothing less than for the Red Sox. I also read that yes, you would like to go to Boston, but I don’t think so, because I can’t find why, even though in February you can become a free agent.

But listen to me, where are they going to treat you better and love you more than in Yankee Stadium?

The Yankees pay you this year 19 million dollars and in your seven seasons, including the current one, you have received 39 million 526 thousand dollars.

In addition, at your 31 years, which you will turn on April 26, you could have a 10-year contract with the Yankees for about 300 million more. Nothing to sneeze at, and also with “the city that never sleeps behind you.”

Yes, you are at the top, my dear AA, but keep in mind that it disappears when you least expect it. I had to retire at the age of 36, of course, suffering from osteomyelitis and having sustained many injuries. But all players have to leave baseball at some point.

You play with the most famous baseball team in the world. And it is not a new thing. I believe that since 1923, when they inaugurated the first Yankee Stadium, the Yankees have become the symbol of baseball that they have been during these 99 years.

With 27 World Series wins, a story has been written in the Bronx and for the world, which will remain for centuries. And being your transcendent part of that trajectory, with your home runs and your multimillion-dollar contract, would be something that nothing could match in this life, nor part of the next.

When I talk to you about “the afterlife”, it is because I am here, I know it and I am sure that nothing will intervene against the Yankees and their glory.

My friendly suggestion is that you become the advisor to the young hitters who make it to the Yankees. They and the club need it. Your words will be heard wise by the boys and surely they will be, because you know a lot about hitting, you show it by hitting the balls as you have done in recent years.

I wish you the best of the best in this end of the season and always. A hug the size of Yankee Stadium… Mick.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————-Español—————————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá – De Mickey Mantle para Aaron Judge

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Aaron: Te has convertido, con razón y poder al bate, en una de las figuras más notables del ambiente del beisbol. Nada fácil hoy, cuando bigleagues de la calidad de Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urías, Pete Alonso, Paúl Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman and cómpany.

Por eso, porque eres de los más admirados, ya dicen los del diario chisme, que te vas de los Yankees, y nada menos, que para los Medias Rojas. También leí que sí, que te gustaría irte a Boston, pero no lo creo, porque no encuentro el por qué, aún cuando en febrero puedes convertirte en agente libre.

Pero óyeme, ¿Dónde te van a tratar mejor y a querer más que en Yankee Stadium?

Los Yankees te pagan este año 19 millones de dólares y en tus siete campañas, incluso la actual, has recibido 39 millones 526 mil dólares.

Además, a tus 31 años, que vas a cumplir el 26 de abril, podrías tener con los Yankees un contrato para 10 temporadas por unos 300 millones más. Nada despreciable, y además con “la ciudad que nunca duerme a tus espaldas”.

Sí, estás en lo más alto, mi querido AA, pero ten en cuenta que eso desaparece cuando uno menos lo piensa. Yo tuve que retirarme a los 36 años, por supuesto, sufría de osteomelitis y había soportado muchas lesiones. Pero a todos los peloteros nos toca irnos del beisbol alguna vez.

Juegas con el equipo de beisbol más famoso del mundo. Y no es cosa nueva. Considero que desde 1923, cuando inauguraron el primer Yankee Stadium, los Yankees se convirtieron en el símbolo del beisbol que han sido durante estos 99 años.

Con 27 Series Mundiales ganadas, se ha escrito una historia en El Bronx y para el mundo, que permanecerá por Siglos. Y ser tú parte trascendente de esa trayectoria, con tus jonrones y tu contrato multimillonario, sería algo que nada podría igualar en esta vida, ni parte de la otra.

Cuando te hablo de “la otra vida”, es porque estoy aquí, la conozco y estoy seguro de que nada intervendrá contra los Yankees y su gloria.

Mi sugerencia amistosa es que te conviertas en el consejero de los jóvenes bateadores que lleguen a los Yankees. Ellos y el club lo necesitan. Tus palabras van oírse sabias por los muchachos y seguramente, lo serán, porque sabes mucho de bateo, lo demuestras al sacar los batazos como lo has hecho en estos últimos años.

Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor en este final de la temporada y siempre. Un abrazo del tamaño de Yankee Stadium… Mick.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

