Letters from Beyond.- From Sparky Ánderson to Don Mattingly / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Sparky Ánderson para Don Mattingly

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Donnie…: I congratulate you from manager to manager. You don’t have a proper winning roster on your hands, but you seem to be slowly converting it.

Yesterday, Sunday, you woke up with 27-30, eight games behind the leaders, the Mets, in loss column, but with 7-3 in the last 10 starts and a positive record at home, 15-14.

You are no longer a rookie manager, at 61 years old, with experience in 12 seasons, five aboard the Dodgers and now in the seventh in charge of the Marlins. And your record of 847-887 is not obnoxious, considering the teams you’ve had in Florida. Because you are a winner, and the proof is that in Los Angeles you left a mark of 446-363.

Now, what in my eyes has consecrated you as a field manager with an immense future has been the case of your second baseman, Jazz Chisholm. It was a dangerous situation, which could have resulted in chaos in your clubhouse, but with sheer intelligence and patience you turned it into a success.

Chisholm, 24, a native of the Bahamas, is a young man like many in the Caribbean, who likes expressing extravagant movements, celebrating everything and every time, doing his hair like a girl does, getting noticed. Note that he has a music name.

I saw him making gestures, as if he were from the mara salvatrucha, which could be considered an error or abuse of a bigleaguer awarded a $200,000 bonus; and who in his second full season already earns 718 thousand.

All this caused him hatred among the other Marlins, and the problem became the prelude to a horrible war.

What you did, like a father facing wayward sons, was to quote that famous rally, exclusively for your uniformed men, in which who knows what you preached, because Chisholm came out of there to hit two home runs, one grand slam, and drove in six runs , while the rest of the team cheered and hugged him excitedly, like loving brothers.

And most importantly, they beat the Nationals 12-2, and since then they have a tremendous face of winners.

Chisholm is going to be one of the stars in the next few years. He is going into the season with four triples, 12 home runs, 40 RBIs and a 257 batting average.

As for you, I think it’s time to sing to you that “You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!”.

You can’t imagine how happy I feel when I can congratulate a manager.

My dear Donnie, I wish you all the best… Hugs, Sparky.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————Español—————————————

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Sparky Ánderson para Don Mattingly

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Donnie…: Te felicito de mánager a mánager. No tienes un róster, propiamente ganador en tus manos, pero pareces convertirlo paulatinamente.

Ayer domingo amaneciste con 27-30, a ocho juegos de los líderes, Mets, en la cuenta de las derrotas, pero con 7-3 en las últimas 10 salidas y record positivo en casa, 15-14.

Ya no eres un mánager novato, a los 61 años de edad, con experiencia en 12 temporadas, cinco a bordo de los Dodgers y ahora en la séptima al frente de los Marlins. Y tu record de 847-887 no es detestable, tomando en cuenta los equipos que has tenido en Florida. Porque eres ganador, y la prueba está que en Los Ángeles dejaste marca de 446-363.

Ahora, lo que ante mis ojos te ha consagrado como un jefe de campo con inmenso porvenir, ha sido el caso de tu segunda base, Jazz Chisholm. Fue una peligrosa situación, que pudo resultar un caos en tu clubhouse, pero que con pura inteligencia y paciencia convertiste en éxito.

Chisholm, de 24 años, nativo de las Bahamas, es un joven como muchos del Caribe, que le gusta el figureo, los movimientos extravagantes, celebrar todo y a cada rato, arreglarse el cabello como lo hacen las muchachas, hacerse notar. Fíjate que tiene nombre de música.

Lo ví haciendo gestos, como si fuera de la mara salvatrucha, lo que podría considerarse error o abuso de un bigleaguer premiado con bono de 200 mil dólares; y quien en su segunda temporada completa ya cobra 718 mil.

Todo eso le produjo odios entre los demás Marlins, y el problema llegó a convertirse en el preludio de una horrible guerrilla.

Lo que hiciste, como un papá frente a hijos descarriados, fue citar a ese célebre mítin, exclusivo para tus uniformados, en el cual quién sabe qué predicaste, porque Chisholm salió de ahí para conectar dos jonrones, uno grand slam, e impulsar seis carreras, mientras los demás del equipo lo vitoreaban y lo abrazaban emocionados, como hermanos amorosos.

Y lo más importante, les ganaron a los Nacionales 12-2, y desde entonces tienen tremenda fisonomía de ganadores.

Chisholm va a ser uno de los estelares en los próximos años. Va en la temporada con cuatro triples, 12 jonrones, 40 impulsadas y 257 de promedio al bate.

En cuanto a tí, creo que es hora de cantarte aquello de “¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!”.

No te imaginas lo feliz que me siento cuando puedo felicitar a un mánager.

Mi querido Donnie, te deseo todo lo bueno… Abrazos, Sparky.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

