Letters from Beyond.- Joe DiMaggio’s to Mike Trout /

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Mike…:

I congratulate you, for being, at 30 years of age, the highest paid player of this year, 2022, with your 37 million 116 thousand 667 Los Angeles dollars.

Look at how things are, in another era, for example in my days as a player, we would have talked about baseball, batting averages, home runs, or fielding and throwing on base.

But not now. Now time is running out talking about millions of dollars, even though, like you, I was a centerfielder and not a banker.

In my day we read in the clubhouses, “Baseball Digest” and “The Sporting News.” Now you bigleaguers are reading the “Wall Street Journal.”

My highest fees, in the 13 seasons I was at the top, were $100,000 in 1949 and 1950. And they lowered me to $90,000 in 1951. But I considered myself rich, very rich. So much so that I was even able to marry Marilyn Monroe, which I consider the best move of my life, and I couldn’t have done it without being wealthy.

I considered myself rich, I felt very happy and secure with my destiny. And that’s how all of us ballplayers felt.

Instead, now I observe from this hereafter, which you call heaven, how most of the players are not happy with the millions they earn, so they spend it looking for contract extensions with more and more money .

How good that they charge huge fees!… but, how bad that they are not happy!.

In your case, for example, I believe that by taking care of your fortune only halfway, you are assured of the economic well-being of no less than 10 generations.

Because, you are signed by the Angels, for $371,166,670, through 2030, plus what you had earned before that contract, another $227,67,832, total of $598,234,502.

Add what you have earned and you will earn, for souvenirs, cards and commercials, 229 million 138 thousand dollars, for a total of 827 million 372 thousand 502 dollars.

If Taxes and agents take $327,372 million, which is overkill, you’ll have $500 million left.

If you become a jerk and squander a million a year, you will need 500 years to spend all your money.

I hope that Father God allows you to live that time, with the necessary energy so that you can enjoy how much you have earned with the sweat of your bat, your glove and your arm.

Oh ok! this year you bat for 285, 13 home runs, 28 RBIs?

My dear Mike, I wish you all the best… Hugs, Joe.

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Joe DiMaggio para Mike Trout

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Mike…:

Te felicito, por ser, a los 30 años de edad, el pelotero mejor pagado de éste año, 2022, con tus 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares angelinos.

Fíjate como son las cosas, en otra época, por ejemplo en mis días de pelotero, hubiéramos hablado de beisbol, de promedios al bate, de jonrones, o del fildeo y de los tiros a las bases.

Pero ahora no. Ahora se nos va el tiempo hablando de millones de dólares, aún cuando, como tú, fui centerfielder y no banquero.

En mi época leíamos en los clubhouses, “Baseball Digest” y “The Sporting News”. Ahora ustedes, los bigleaguers, lo que leen es el “Wall Street Journal”.

Mis mayores honorarios, en 13 temporadas que estuve arriba, fueron de 100 mil dólares en 1949 y 1950. Y me rebajaron a 90 mil en 1951. Pero me consideraba rico, muy rico. Tanto, que hasta pude casarme con Marilyn Monroe, lo que considero la mejor jugada de mi vida, y no hubiera podido lograrla sin ser adinerado.

Me consideraba rico, me sentía muy feliz y seguro con mi destino. Y así nos sentíamos todos los peloteros.

En cambio, ahora observo desde este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, cómo la mayoría de los peloteros no están contentos con los millones que cobran, por lo que se lo pasan en busca de extensiones de los contratos con más y más dinero.

¡Qué bueno que cobren inmensos honorarios!… pero, ¡qué malo que no sean felices!.

En tu caso, por ejemplo, creo que cuidando la fortuna solo a medias, tienes asegurado el bienestar económico de no menos de 10 generaciones.

Porque, estás firmado por los Angelinos, por 371 millones 166 mil 670 dólares, hasta 2030, más lo que habías cobrado antes de ese contrato, otros 227 millones 67 mil 832 dólares, total de 598 millones 234 mil 502.

Agrega lo que has devengado y devengarás, por souvenirs, barajitas y anuncios comerciales, 229 millones 138 mil dólares, para total de 827 millones 372 mil 502 dólares.

Si los Impuestos y los agentes se llevan 327 millones 372 dólares, lo que es exagerado, te quedarán 500 millones.

Si te conviertes en un botarata y dilapidas un millón por año, necesitarás 500 años para gastar todo tu dinero.

Espero que Papa Dios te permita vivir ese tiempo, con las energías necesarias para que disfrutes cuanto has ganado con el sudor de tu bate, tu guante y tu brazo.

¡Ah, bueno! este año bateas para 285, 13 jonrones 28 impulsadas ¿?.

Mi querido Mike, te deseo todo lo bueno… Abrazos, Joe.

