Letters from Beyond.- John D. Rockefeller for Scott Boras / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- John D. Rockefeller para Scott Boras

My respected Scott Boras…: I am writing to you from billionaire to billionaire.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As you know, I was the world’s first oil tycoon, and my capital exceeded one billion dollars in the 19th century. I spent my life, 1839-1937, about 98 years, fighting crises, founding Universities and organizing donations. I had realized that I had much more money than I could enjoy.

Your job is interesting, because you guide guys who couldn’t run businesses for that kind of money.

I don’t think Juan Soto would be prepared to sign the contract they aspire to, of 500 million dollars for 15 seasons. I imagine the complicated clauses that such a document will have.

You have had very good results, as history tells me, even when some of your boys have abandoned you, like Miguel Cabrera.

Well, Miguelito seems to disagree with all the agents. In his 20 years as a bigleaguer he has been in the hands of five, in this order, Andy Mota, Aran Tellem, Fernando Cuza, you, friend Scott and ISE Baseball.

But you have enough fame and enough customers for your services. That is why I make you a friendly and healthy suggestion…:

Suggest to your constituents to invest in education at all levels, from Elementary and High School to Universities. Create educational institutions of all levels.

With education, friend Scott, we can defeat all the problems of humanity.

When the moment of my death arrived on May 23, 1937, I felt happy for what I had done in my life. I thought of the Universities that I founded and sponsored, the one in Chicago and the Central Philippines, I also thought of the General Education Board and the Rockefeller Foundation.

I thought of thousands of girls and boys studying in these works of my creation… and I died in peace.

Friend Scott: Your players earn their money with great effort and discipline, so they deserve what they get paid. But, after all, what they do is play.

What does Juan Soto care about investing one million of his 500 million in a University?!

And, what is the problem for nine or ten of your other representatives to fund three Elementary Schools and two High Schools?

Advise them to create educational facilities for foreign children and youth, those who come in search of the American dream. They are the ones who most need good help to educate themselves.

Good luck Scott. Hugs, John.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————Español———————————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- John D. Rochefeller para Scott Boras

Mi respetado Scott Boras…: Te escribo de multimillonario a multimillonario.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como sabes fui el primer magnate petrolero del mundo, y mi capital llegó a sobrepasar los mil millones de dólares en el Siglo XIX. Me pasé la vida, 1839-1937, cerca de 98 años, luchando contra las crisis, fundando Universidades y organizando donaciones. Me había dado cuenta de que tenía mucho más dinero del que podía disfrutar.

Tu trabajo es interesante, porque guías a los muchachos que no podrían manejar negocios por esas cantidades de dinero.

No creo que Juan Soto estaría preparado para firmar el contrato que aspiran, de 500 millones de dólares por 15 temporadas. Me imagino las complicadas cláusulas que llevará tal documento.

Has tenido muy buenos resultados, según me cuenta la historia, aún cuando algunos de tus muchachos te han abandonado, como Miguel Cabrera.

Bueno, Miguelito parece estar en desacuerdo con todos los agentes. En sus 20 años de bigleaguer ha estado en manos de cinco, en este orden, Andy Mota, Aran Tellem, Fernando Cuza, tú, amigo Scott e ISE Baseball.

Pero tienes suficiente fama y suficientes clientes de tus servicios. Por eso mismo te hago una amistosa y sana sugerencia…:

Sugiérele a tus representados invertir en educación a todos los niveles, desde Elemental y High School hasta Universidades. Crear instituciones educativas de todos los niveles.

Con educación, amigo Scott, podemos derrotar todos los problemas de la humanidad.

Cuando el 23 de mayo de 1937 llegó el instante de mi muerte, me sentí feliz de lo que hice en mi vida. Pensé en las Universidades que fundé y patrociné, la de Chicago y la Central de Filipinas, también pensé en el Géneral Educación Board y en la Fundación Rockefeller.

Pensé en millares de muchachas y muchachos estudiando en estas obras de mi creación… y morí en paz.

Amigo Scott: Tus peloteros ganan el dinero con gran esfuerzo y disciplina, por lo que merecen lo que cobran. Pero, al fin y al cabo lo que hacen jugar.

¡¿Qué le importa Juan Soto invertir un millón de sus 500 millones en una Universidad?!

Y, ¿cuál es el problema para que nueve o diez de tus otros representados funden tres Escuelas Elementales y dos High Schools?

Aconséjales crear planteles educacionales para niños y jóvenes extranjeros, de los que vienen en busca del sueño americano. Son quienes más necesitan buena ayuda para educarse.

Buena suerte, Scott. Abrazos, John.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

