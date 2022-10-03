Letters from Beyond.- Lip Pike’s to Mike Trout / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lip Pike para Mike Trout

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- My dear Mike: I appreciate you and admire your abilities to play baseball, so it seems unfair that few know that you are the home run leader of the year in the American League.

It’s fine to celebrate and ponder Aaron Judge’s extraordinary season, of course, but hey, your 38 homers are the most of all 390 players in your league.

And in case you don’t know who I am, I inform you that I was the first home run champion in the Major Leagues, that is, in the National Association.

During those five years of the beginning of major baseball, friend Mike, 1871-1875, hits over the fences were very rare. Well, I was the leader and I totaled only 16 in the five seasons, by the way, 14 were inside the parks, “legs”, as they say over there.

So you can guess, to hit a home run at that time you had to run the bases hard and well.

Team owners looked everywhere for economy. Imagine that, with a single ball, we used to play nine or more innings of each day. The spectators returned the ball to the field, when we sent them a foul.

Of course it was the same ball game today, just with a different trim.

And they featured stellar bigleaguers of the brightest. For example, there was such a great pitcher, Albert Spalding, who won 204 games, or more than 40 a year on average.

With an ERA of 2.13, Spalding left this string of victories in the National Association, which no pitcher has been able, nor will be able, to match: 19, 38, 41, 52, 54, and he still pitched in the National League.

Not even Cy Young had such numbers, as he never reached 40 wins in a year.

As for home runs, I led the National Association with four in 1971, with seven in 1872, and four again in 1873. Then, in the National League, I led the home run again in 1877 with four.

Our stadiums were more spacious than yours now, they didn’t bring the fences closer to the batters’ convenience, we played after the third inning with very hit balls and the pitcher was only 45 feet from the plate, when now that distance is 60 feet six inches.

45 feet was played until 1880, when the pitcher was moved 50 feet from home plate. It was in 1892, 130 years ago, when they changed to the current 60 feet six inches.

I say goodbye with a hug of gigantic blades for the admiration I profess for you… Lip

——————–Español———————–

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Lip Pike para Mike Trout

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Mi apreciado Mike: Te aprecio y admiro tus habilidades para jugar al beisbol, por lo que me parece injusto que pocos sepan que eres el líder jonronero del año en la Liga Americana.

Está bien celebrar y ponderar la extraordinaria temporada de Aaron Judge, por supuesto, pero bueno, tus 38 cuadrangulares son el mayor número de los 390 jugadores de tu Liga.

Y por si no sabes quién soy, te informo que fui el primer campeón jonronero en Grandes Ligas, es decir de la National Association.

Durante aquellos cinco años del comienzo del beisbol mayor, amigo Mike, 1871-1875, los batazos por encima de las bardas eran muy raros. Pues, yo fui el líder y totalicé sólo 16 en las cinco temporadas, por cierto,14 fueron dentro de los parques, “de piernas”, como dicen por allá.

Así que puedes suponer, para anotarse jonrón en esa época había que correr duro y bien las bases.

Los propietarios de equipos buscaban economía por todas partes. Imagínate que, con una sola pelota, solíamos jugar los nueve o más innings de cada día. Los espectadores devolvían la bola al terreno, cuando se las mandábamos de foul.

Desde luego que era el mismo juego de pelota de hoy día, sólo con ribetes diferentes.

Y figuraron bigleaguers estelares de los más brillantes. Por ejemplo, hubo un pitcher tan bueno, Albert Spalding, que ganó 204 juegos, o sea, en promedio, más de 40 por año.

Con efectividad de 2.13, Spalding dejó en la National Association esta ristra de victorias, que ningún pitcher ha podido, ni podrá, igualar: 19, 38, 41, 52, 54, y todavía siguió lanzando en la Liga Nacional.

Ni Cy Young tuvo tales números, ya que nunca llegó a 40 victorias en un año.

En cuanto a los jonrones, fui líder en la National Association con cuatro en 1971, con siete en 1872, y cuatro otra vez en 1973. Después, ya en la Liga Nacional, volví a encabezar a los jonroneros en 1877, con cuatro.

Nuestros estadios eran más espaciosos que los de ustedes ahora, no acercaban las bardas a conveniencia de los bateadores, jugábamos después del tercer inning con pelotas muy golpeadas y el pitcher estaba a solo 45 pies del home, cuando ahora esa distancia es de 60 pies seis pulgadas.

A 45 pies se jugó hasta 1880, cuando alejaron al pitcher a 50 pies del home. Fue en 1892, hace 130 años, cuando cambiaron hasta los actuales 60 pies seis pulgadas.

Me despido con un abrazo de aspas gigantescas por la admiración que te profeso… Lip

