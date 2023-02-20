Letters from the Beyond.- Billy Martin’s for Dave Martínez / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Billy Martin para Dave Martínez

My dear David: You already know how much I love and admire you, so I should write to you today from this Over Here that you call Over There After.

I always believed that Washington, the city of the team you lead, the Nationals, being the capital of the Union, should have a winning club. But it has never been so. Before the Senators and now you are among the losing organizations in the Major Leagues.

I remember when in the time of the Senators you could hear that rumble of…: “Washington: first city in peace, first in war and last in the American League.”

Well, now we will have to parody that with “and last in the National League.”

The truth is that the trajectory of that franchise has not been a failure, since 2005, when they left Montreal. They have won a World Series, that of 2019, when they dispatched the Astros in seven games; they also have four other postseasons in history.

That’s pretty cool, right?

Yes, friend David, but based on what happened after the year of the pandemic, 2020, I allow myself to suspect that the owners of the Nationals have joined those who survive by earning good money in baseball, without risking what is necessary.

That is to say, they pay the roster with the 80 million that television contributes to each team and the rest of the income remains very useful, without the need to enter into the anguish of important contracts. Teams, David, like the Pirates, the Royals, the Marlins, the A’s.

Those are parasites.

I understand that you cannot force these people to be better owners, but you can protest, resign, denounce. And I think that all managers of parasitic teams should do it, because it is a mockery of the public, of baseball, of other businessmen, of everyone.

You fell in 2020, the year of the pandemic, to 26-34; in 2021, 65-97 and last season, 55-107. When a team loses more than a hundred games, you have to investigate.

The other three suspect franchises in 2022, A’s, 60-102; Pirates, 62-100; Royals, 65-97.

What worries me is not that a club has a bad season. What alarms me is that they do nothing to get out of misfortune, for example, sell the franchise.

The truth, David, is that you no longer need to sell tickets, souvenirs, groceries and drinks to make money as a team owner in the Major Leagues. Much more than all that pays for television and pays for the increase in the value of the franchise.

Terrifying truth, but great truth. The Yankees were valued in 1973 at $10 million. Now at seven billion. How are you?!

My dear David, keep me informed.

I admire you, so I wish you the best…. billy.

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Billy Martin para Dave Martínez

Mi querido David: Ya sabes cuánto te quiero y admiro, a lo que se debe te escriba hoy desde éste Más Acá que Uds. llaman Más Allá.

Siempre creí que Washington, la ciudad del equipo que diriges, los Nationals, por ser la capital de la Unión, debía tener un club ganador. Pero nunca ha sido así. Antes los Senadores y ahora Uds. se cuentan entre las organizaciones perdedoras de Grandes Ligas.

Recuerdo cuando en la época de los Senadores se oía retumbar aquello de…: “Washington: ciudad primera en la paz, primera en la guerra y última en la Liga Americana”.

Pues, ahora habrá que parodiar eso con “y última en la Liga Nacional”.

La verdad es que la trayectoria de esa franquicia no ha sido un fracaso, desde 2005, cuando abandonaron Montreal. Han ganado una serie Mundial, aquella de 2019, cuando despacharon a los Astros en siete juegos; además tienen otras cuatro postemporadas en la historia.

Eso está muy bien, ¿cierto?

Si, amigo David, pero según lo ocurrido después del año de la pandemia, 2020, me permito sospechar que los propietarios de los Nationals se han sumado a esos que sobreviven ganando buen dinero en el beisbol, sin arriesgar lo necesario.

Es decir, pagan el róster con los 80 millones que aporta la televisión a cada equipo y lo demás ingresos quedan de buena utilidad, sin necesidad de entrar en las angustias de contratos importantes. Equipos, David, como los Piratas, los Royals, los Marlins, los Atléticos.

Esos son parásitos.

Comprendo que tú no puedes obligar a esa gente a ser mejores propietarios, pero sí puedes protestar, renunciar, denunciar. Y eso creo deben hacerlo todos los mánager de equipos parásitos, porque es una burla al público, al beisbol, a los demás empresarios, a todos.

Uds. cayeron en 2020, año de la pandemia, a 26-34; en 2021, 65-97 y en la temporada pasada, 55-107. Cuando un equipo pierde más de cien juegos hay que investigar.

Las otras tres franquicias sospechosas en 2022, Atléticos, 60-102; Piratas, 62-100; Royals, 65-97.

Lo que me preocupa no es que un club tenga una mala temporada. Lo que me alarma es que no hagan nada por salir de la desgracia, por ejemplo, vender la franquicia.

Lo cierto, David, es que ya no hace falta vender boletos, souvenirs, comestibles y bebestibles para ganar dinero como propietario de equipo en Grandes Ligas. Mucho más que todo eso paga la televisión y paga el aumento del valor de la franquicia.

Verdad aterrante, pero gran verdad. Los Yankees estaban avaluados en 1973 en 10 millones de dólares. Ahora en siete mil millones. ¡¿Qué tal?!

Mi querido David, mantenme informado.

Te admiro, por lo que te deseo lo mejor…. Billy.

