Letters from the Beyond.- Bob Gibson’s For Kody Clemens – Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Bob Gibson Para Kody Clemens

My dear Kody: I imagine how much it has weighed on you, not only to carry the Clemens last name, but also to be Roger’s son and to have dedicated yourself professionally to baseball.

If you were called Randy Robertson, few would care that your arrival in the Major Leagues was at the age of 26, in 2022 with the Tigers. No one would mind being given such a low signing bonus, $600,000 in 2018. But since you’re the last name Clemens and the son of one of the greatest pitchers in history, we all tend to point fingers at you.

In this here, which you call Beyond, I have now heard comments about the change that has led you to the Phillies: “It’s that in Detroit they couldn’t find what to do with you. They say that you are a utility infielder, but you seem useless to me in all positions. And at bat, you have already been seen, .145 average, five home runs, 17 RBIs.”

Your dad is among those accused of using concoctions to improve playing conditions. But no one can dispute his pitching skills between 1984 and 2007, when he retired at age 45.

He won 354 games against 184 losses, with a 3.42 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts in 4,916.2 innings.

Not even I, who they say was one of the best, could match him, 251-174, 2.91, 3,117 strikeouts in 3,884.1. Well, I’ve been around this Más Acá since October 2, 2020, when he was 84 years old.

In Mérida, Yucatán there is a famous journalist named Mario Renato Menéndez, a sincere admirer of Clemens, who enjoyed watching him pitch one hundred percent.

And you, my dear Kody, you love baseball and that’s why you go on these adventures. Enjoy them while you can play and it is already known that it does not matter to you to appear in an Independent League, than before the huge reflectors of the Major Leagues.

And apparently Roger loves that his children love baseball, because he named all four of them with the initial K, in memory of his 4,672 strikeouts, Koby, Kody, Kory, and Kacy.

Well, and your older brother, Koby couldn’t as a player either, but it’s good that he’s now a coach.

Finally, Kody, you’ve been traded to the Phillies like a simple king. The dyed-haired reliever, Gregorio Soto, accompanies you. And the Tigers received Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands.

Friend Kody, a hug to all the K’s and also to the rest of the family, especially old Roger, who at 60 must still be strong and very active.

Like everyone in baseball, I have fond memories of him.

I’ll keep an eye on how he fares in Philadelphia, where I wish you the very best… Bob.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Bob Gibson Para Kody Clemens

Mi apreciado Kody: Me imagino cómo y cuánto te ha pesado, no sólo llevar el apellido Clemens, sino ser el hijo de Roger y haberte dedicado profesionalmente al beisbol.

Si fueras llamado Randy Robertson, a pocos les importaría que tu llegada a las Grandes Ligas haya sido a los 26 años, en 2022 con los Tigres. A nadie le llamaría la atención que te hubieran dado un bono tan bajo para firmar, 600 mil dólares en 2018. Pero como eres de apellido Clemens e hijo de uno de los mejores pitchers en la historia, todos tendemos a señalarte.

En este más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, he oído ahora comentarios con motivo del cambio que te ha llevado a los Phillies: “Es que en Detroit no hallaban qué hacer con él. Dicen que es infielder utílity, pero me parece inútil en todas las posiciones. Y al bate, ya se le vio, promedio de 145, cinco jonrones, 17 carreras impulsadas”.

Tu papá figura entre los acusados de usar menjurjes para mejorar las condiciones de juego. Pero nadie puede discutir sus habilidades como lanzador entre 1984 y 2007, cuando a los 45 años de edad se retiró.

Ganó 354 juegos frente a 184 perdidos, con 3.42 de efectividad y cuatro mil 672 strikeout en cuatro mil 916.2 innings.

Ni yo, de quien dicen era de los mejores, lo pude igualar, 251-174, 2.91, tres mil 117 strikeouts en tres mil 884.1. Bueno, estoy por este Más Acá desde el dos de octubre del 2020, cuando había llegado a mis 84 de edad.

En Mérida, Yucatán hay un famoso periodista, llamado Mario Renato Menéndez, sincero admirador de Clemens, quien disfrutaba al ciento por ciento viéndolo lanzar.

Y a tí, mi querido Kody, te encanta el beisbol y por eso andas en estas aventuras. Disfrútalas mientras puedas jugar y ya se sabe que te da igual aparecer en una Liga Independiente, que ante los enormes reflectores de las Grandes Ligas.

Y por lo visto a Roger le encanta que sus hijos amen al besibol, porque a los cuatro les puso nombre con la inicial K, en memoria de sus cuatro mil 672 strikeout, Koby, Kody, Kory, and Kacy.

Bueno y tu hermano mayor, Koby tampoco pudo como jugador, pero qué bueno que ahora sea entrenador.

Por fin, Kody, te han cambiado a los Phillies como un siple reyeno. El relevista melena teñida, Gregorio Soto, te acompaña. Y los Tigres recibieron a Nick Maton, Matt Vierling y Donny Sands.

Amigo Kody, un abrazo a todos los K y también a los demás de la familia, especialmente al viejo Roger, quien a los 60 años debe seguir fuertote y muy activo.

Igual que todos en el beisbol, tengo lindos recuerdos de él.

Estaré pendiente de cómo te irá en Philadelphia, donde te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor… Bob.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5