Letters from the Beyond.- By Héctor Mujica for the readers of this column/Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Héctor Mujica para los lectores de esta columna

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I am known for having been Director of the School of Journalism at the Central University of Venezuela, of which I am very proud. Journalism is what I love the most as a profession.

I write to you, because you constituted yourself as a valuable conglomerate, by clamoring for the book of John to finally be published. And I think they won. It is already on sale in “Amazon”.

More, by losing the fight against you, Vené was the winner. His work is not left lying in some corner with a cobweb, black with dirt or unpleasant odors.

The book of Juan (532 pages) is not an organized biography, but the narration of the experiences in so much time of life and profession.

It counts the same about his interesting trip to the Sierra Maestra, than the incidents of players and managers who tried to attack him, such as Baudilio Díaz, Martín Dihigo and Tom LaSorda.

He recounts how, as a child, he was more than poor, “extremely poor”, he writes, due to his father’s illness that prevented him from working.

As for journalism, I think that this work can be useful to those who study the profession, especially those who aspire to write about sports.

In Chapter XX, he says about Henry Chadwick…:

“He was never a star of the diamonds. On a few occasions he tried to play baseball. He was never a professional athlete in any sport, nor did he chew tobacco or spit in a dugout. Also, he was not American, but British. But Chadwick spearheaded the most exciting and exciting of Northland revolutions in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, turning a rural, social entertainment into America’s most beloved and bombastic sports-entertainment. ‘The national sport’

“Henry Chadwick was a prominent figure in baseball from his teens until the day he died. For his cooperation in improving the Rules, for inventing the method of recording plays and bringing them to box-score, and also for his prolific activity as a reporter, columnist, and historian, Chadwick was baptized ‘The Father of baseball.”

Juan relates how Chadwick died in April 1908, while attending the opening game of the season, at the Polo Grounds, during a cold afternoon, even though he suffered from a high fever.

There is a lot about journalism and fun in this book, written for the love of people, as Juan says. I hope you enjoy it.

I wish you the best of the best… I love you very much… Héctor.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————Español——————————-

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De Héctor Mujica para los lectores de esta columna

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me conocen por haber sido Director de la Escuela de Periodismo de la Universidad Central de Venezuela, de lo que me siento muy orgulloso. El periodismo es lo que más amo como profesión.

Les escribo, porque se constituyeron como valioso conglomerado, al clamar que finalmente se publicara el libro de Juan. Y me parece que ganaron. Ya está a la venta en “Ámazon”.

Más, al perder la lucha frente a Uds. fue ganador Vené. No queda su obra tirada en algún rincón con telaraña, negro de sucio ni olores desagradables.

El libro de Juan (532 páginas) no es una biografía organizada, sino la narración de las vivencias en tanto tiempo de vida y de profesión.

Cuenta igual lo de su interesante viaje a la Sierra Maesta, que los incidentes de peloteros y mánagers que intentaron agredirlo, como Baudilio Díaz, Martín Dihigo y Tom LaSorda.

Relata cómo, de niño fue más que pobre, “paupérrimo”, escribe él, debido a la enfermedad de su padre que le impedía trabajar.

En cuanto al periodismo, creo que esta obra puede servir a quienes estudian la profesión, especialmente a los aspirantes a escribir acerca del deporte.

En el Capítulo XX, dice acerca de Henry Chadwick…:

“Jamás fue estelar de los diamantes. En pocas oportunidades trató de jugar beisbol. Nunca fue atleta profesional de ningún deporte, ni mascó tabaco, ni escupió en un dugout. Además, no era estadounidense, sino británico. Pero Chadwick encabezó a fines del siglo XIX y comienzos del XX, la más interesante y apasionante de las revoluciones en tierras del norte, al convertir un entretenimiento rural, social, en el más querido y rimbombante deporte-espectáculo de Estados Unidos. ‘El deporte nacional’

“Henry Chadwick resultó una figura prominente del beisbol desde su adolescencia, y hasta el día cuando murió. Por su cooperación en el mejoramiento de las Reglas, por la invención del método para anotar las jugadas y para llevarlas al box-score, y también por su prolífera actividad como reportero, columnista e historiador, Chadwick fue bautizado ‘El Padre del Beisbol”.

Relata Juan cómo Chadwick murió en abril de 1908, por asistir al juego inaugural de la temporada, en Polo Grounds, durante una fría tarde, aún cuando padecía de alta fiebre.

Hay mucho sobre periodismo y de diversión en este libro, escrito por amor a la gente, como dice Juan. Espero lo disfruten.

Les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor… Los quiero mucho… Héctor.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

