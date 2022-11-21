Letters from the Beyond – By John D. Rockefeller for Aaron Judge / Las cartas desde el Más Allá – De John D. Rockefeller para Aaron Judge

My very dear Aaron:

I am writing to you, not as a fan to a big leaguer, but as a billionaire to billionaire.

As you know, I was the first American billionaire, thanks to oil and the Civil War. And you are the player with the most millions of dollars in your future. You’ve already earned, just for playing ball for seven seasons, $39,526,100. Now, with the new contract, you will add to that, some 400 or 500 million more.

Well, my fortune was calculated by “Forbes” magazine at 810 thousand 912 million, according to the value of the dollar today.

Look, after the first million, no more is needed. Nobody can spend that much money. That is why I suggest you, my dear Aaron, invest in education. For example creating Universities. It is better to give a young person a year of study than many millions of dollars.

For this reason, in addition to creating “Standard Oil”, I founded the University of Chicago and the Rockefeller University of New York. I’m not talking about the Rockefeller Foundation, because you already manage your Foundation to help poor children, you’re doing very well.

By the way, I remind you that, even without great resources, beautiful stories can be left in education, like what the family of Doña Lola Fuenmayor has achieved with such success, in Venezuela. There you have a nice example.

I died of atherosclerosis, at the age of 97, on May 23, 1937. I died very happy for what I did in my life and for what I was able to leave for the safety of my country and my family.

As in this Más Acá (Hear After), everything is known, I already know that you will sign during the Winter Rally (December 4 to 7, at the San Diego Marriott Marquis) to play 10 or 15 years, with the Yankees, or with Giants, or with the Dodgers.

My advice is to leave your negotiation in the hands of those guys who represent you, “SPI Sports Management”, who are very responsible. You take care of having a free mind for your private life and for baseball.

Aaron: I wanted to play baseball and I couldn’t, it was very difficult for me. And mine was at the high school level. I can imagine how problematic it will be in the Major Leagues.

I insist, let the agents and your financial advisors take care of the business and you enjoy the family, the team and your clubhouse mates.

I hope you record this well, but very well!:

YOUR LIFE IS ONLY ONE. AND IT IS THE ONLY THING REALLY YOURS, BECAUSE IT COMES WITH YOU AND LEAVES WITH YOU. ENJOY IT.

Do good and do not look at who.

Go ahead, friend Aaron. And also remember that your greatest fortune is not dollars, but your youth.

An endless hug with all my wishes for your happiness… John D.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá – De John D. Rockefeller

para Aaron Judge

Mi muy estimado Aaron:

Te escribo, no de fanático a bigleaguer, sino de multimillonario a multimillonario.

Como sabrás, fuí el primer estadounidense multimillonario, gracias al petróleo y a la Guerra Civil. Y tú eres el pelotero con más millones de dólares en tu futuro. Ya has cobrado, sólo por jugar a la pelota durante siete temporadas, 39 millones 526 mil 100 dólares. Ahora, con el nuevo contrato, agregarás a eso, unos 400 o 500 millones más.

Pues, mi fortuna fue calculada por la revista “Forbes”, en 810 mil 912 millones, según el valor del dólar hoy día.

Mira, después del primer millón, no se necesita más. Nadie puede gastar tanto dinero. Por eso te sugiero, mi querido Aaron, invertir en educación. Por ejemplo creando Universidades. Es mejor regalarle a un joven un año de estudios, que muchos millones de dólares.

Por eso, además de crear la “Stándard Oil”, fundé la Universidad de Chicago y la Universidad Rockefeller de Nueva York. No te hablo de la Fundación Rockefeller, porque ya manejas tu Fundación para ayudar a niños pobres, vas muy bien.

De paso, te recuerdo que, hasta sin grandes recursos se pueden dejar lindas historias en la educación, como lo que ha logrado con tanto éxito familia de Doña Lola Fuenmayor, en Venezuela. Ahí tienes un lindo ejemplo.

Morí de aterosclerosis, a los 97 años, el 23 de mayo de 1937. Morí muy feliz por lo que hice en mi vida y por cuanto pude dejar para seguridad de mi país y de mi familia.

Como en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, se sabe todo, ya se que firmarás durante el Mítin de Invierno (4 al 7 de diciembre, en el San Diego Marriott Marquis) para jugar 10 o 15 años, con Yankees, o con Gigantes, o con Dodgers.

Mi consejo es que dejes lo de tu negociación en manos de esos muchachos que te representan, “SPI Sports Managements”, quienes son muy responsables. Tu ocúpate de tener la mente libre para tu vida privada y para el beisbol.

Aaron: quise jugar beisbol y no pude, me resultaba muy difícil. Y lo mío era a nivel high shool. Me imagino cuán problemático será en Grandes Ligas.

Insisto, deja que los agentes y tus consejeros económicos se ocupen del negocio y tú disfruta de la familia, del equipo y de tus compañeros de clubhouse.

Espero te grabes ésto bien, ¡pero muy bien!:

TU VIDA ES UNA SOLA. Y ES LO ÚNICO REALMENTE TUYO, PORQUE LLEGA CONTIGO Y SE VA CONTIGO. DISFRÚTALA.

Haz bien y no mires a quién.

Adelante, amigo Aaron. Y recuerda también que tu mayor fortuna no son los dólares, sino tu juventud.

Un abrazo interminable con todos mis deseos por tu felicidad… John D.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5